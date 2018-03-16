Log in
CARILLION (CLLN)
Carillion : UK trade credit insurance pay-outs at eight-year high - trade body

03/16/2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Pay-outs by trade credit insurers in Britain rose to an eight-year high of 225 million pounds last year, reflecting difficult trading conditions, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said on Friday.

Pay-outs rose 7 percent from a year earlier after several high-profile British insolvencies in 2017, including Monarch Airlines and retail supplier Palmer & Harvey, ABI said in a statement.

Trade credit insurance covers the risk of non-payment for goods or services.

"UK firms continue to face challenging trading conditions at home and abroad", the ABI said, citing the collapse this year of construction and services group Carillion, Toys 'R' Us and electronics chain Maplin.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 4 735 M
EBIT 2017 185 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 707 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,16x
EV / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 61,1 M
Chart CARILLION
Duration : Period :
Carillion Technical Analysis Chart | CLLN | GB0007365546 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target -65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Nevill Green Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Jones Chief Operating Officer
Emma Mercer Chief Financial Officer
Alison Horner Independent Non-Executive Director
Baroness Sally Morgan Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARILLION-17.68%85
VINCI-4.97%59 056
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.44%42 237
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.61%29 190
LARSEN & TOUBRO3.38%28 137
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.49%25 173
