DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



03.08.2018 / 09:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2018 German: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/481FB1BA01A18EB7C12582D4002F3C11/$FILE/q3-quartalsmitteilung.pdf English: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/CBA87A0CB201CD6EC12582D4002F16FB/$FILE/q3-quarterly-statement.pdf

03.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

