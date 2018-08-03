Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Carl Zeiss Meditec AG    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG (AFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.08.2018 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2018 German: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/481FB1BA01A18EB7C12582D4002F3C11/$FILE/q3-quartalsmitteilung.pdf English: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/CBA87A0CB201CD6EC12582D4002F16FB/$FILE/q3-quarterly-statement.pdf


03.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710477  03.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
09:05aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
08/02CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Intraocular Lens Su..
AQ
07/12CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Announces New CFO and Expansion of the Management Board
EQ
07/04CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Increases Revenue by Around 7% in First Nine Months 2017/18..
AQ
07/03AD-HOC PRESS RELEASE : Revenue growth
PU
07/03CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : increases revenue by around 7% in first nine months 2017/18..
EQ
05/17CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : increased revenue in the first six months of 2017/18 by 4.5..
AQ
05/16CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Increased Revenue in First Six Months of 2017/18 by 4.5 Per..
AQ
05/15FIRST-HALF RESULTS : Carl Zeiss Meditec increased revenue in the first six month..
PU
05/15CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : increased revenue in the first six months of 2017/18 by 4.5..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/12Carl Zeiss Meditec AG ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Carl Zeiss Meditec's (CZMWF) CEO Ludwin Monz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
2017Carl Zeiss Meditec AG reports 9M results 
2017Carl Zeiss Meditec's (CZMWF) CEO Ludwin Monz on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 273 M
EBIT 2018 195 M
Net income 2018 135 M
Finance 2018 610 M
Yield 2018 0,80%
P/E ratio 2018 44,70
P/E ratio 2019 39,49
EV / Sales 2018 4,29x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capitalization 6 073 M
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 55,2 €
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwin Monz President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Müller Chief Financial Officer
Steven C. Schallhorn Chief Medical Officer
Markus Guthoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG30.60%7 040
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.80%94 357
DANAHER CORPORATION9.30%71 781
INTUITIVE SURGICAL43.01%57 575
ILLUMINA52.18%47 681
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION34.65%46 375
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.