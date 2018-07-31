Log in
CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG
Carlo Gavazzi shareholders’ meeting – All agenda points approved

07/31/2018

Carlo Gavazzi shareholders' meeting - All agenda points approved

Steinhausen, July 31, 2018 - At today's annual shareholders' meeting of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG the Directors Valeria Gavazzi, Federico Foglia and Stefano Premoli Trovati were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for another period of one year. Daniel Hirschi was confirmed as a member of the Board of Directors as representative of the holders of bearer shares. As proposed, Valeria Gavazzi was confirmed as Chairman.

The shareholders also approved the distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 12.00 per bearer share and CHF 2.40 per registered share.

In addition, they approved the board compensation for the preceding term of office, the fixed compensation for the next business year for executive management and their variable compensation for the 2017/18 business year.

All other items of the agenda were also approved by the shareholders.

Carlo Gavazzi shares will be traded ex dividend from August 3, 2018. The dividend will be paid out with value August 7, 2018.

About Carlo Gavazzi:

Carlo Gavazzi is a publicly listed international electronics group (SIX: GAV) with activities in the design and marketing of electronic control components for factory and building automation.

Please visit our website: www.carlogavazzi.com

For further information please contact:

Rolf Schläpfer

Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Konsulenten

Phone +41 43 344 42 42

E-Mail [email protected]




