Carnarvon Petroleum : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

08/01/2018 | 03:43am CEST

Appointment of non-executive director

1 August 2018

Highlights

  • Mr Gavin Ryan accepts an invitation to join the Board of Directors

  • The appointment strengthens the Board's legal and commercial capabilities

  • Mr Ryan brings extensive experience from his roles with BHP Petroleum, BP, PTTEP and Shell

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "the Company"; ASX:CVN) is pleased to advise that Mr Gavin Ryan has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Directors.

Mr Ryan is a lawyer who has extensive legal and commercial skills in oil and gas gained through an extensive international career with organisations such as BHP Petroleum, BP, PTTEP and Shell. His experience in Government dealings, Production Sharing Contract negotiations and oil field construction projects will be invaluable and comes at an important period of growth within the Company.

Carnarvon's Chairman, Mr Peter Leonhardt said "we warmly welcome Gavin to the Board and look forward to his contribution at a time of incredible growth in the Company. As we focus on a number of developments in the business we felt the need to strengthen the legal and commercial skills of the Board. Gavin's experience in oil field developments is particularly relevant and coincidently with him working on the Buffalo oil field whilst at BHP Petroleum. Gavin has also been involved in industry related operations in the Timor Sea which we see as also being relevant to our plans in that area.

Mr Gavin Ryan said "I have been impressed with the Carnarvon team's strong regional focus and project portfolio. The Company has demonstrated a performance and culture that appeals and I believe will stand it in good stead for the future. I look forward to contributing to that future and meeting with the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting".

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited 60 002 688 851

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gavin Ryan

Date of appointment

30 July 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 01:42:03 UTC
