CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED (CVN)
End-of-day quote  - 07/23
0.36 AUD   +9.09%
CARNARVON PETRO : Phoenix South-3 Drilling Update
CARNARVON PETRO : Dorado-1 Update
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Dorado-1 Uncovers More Oil & Gas
Carnarvon Petroleum : Dorado-1 Update

07/24/2018 | 03:38am CEST

Dorado-1 uncovers more oil & gas

24 July 2018

Highlights

  • Additional confirmatory information acquired over the 80-metre net oil column in the Caley

  • Wireline confirms 10.5 metres of net pay in top of the Baxter sand containing gas & condensate

  • The well is still in the hydrocarbon bearing zone with drilling to recommence once the liner is set

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "the Company"; ASX:CVN) confirms that the Quadrant-Carnarvon Joint Venture have completed additional wireline evaluation since the last update. The results have confirmed the oil discovery in the Caley Member and have confirmed the presence of gas and condensate in the top of the Baxter Member that was drilled into to enable the evaluation of the Caley Member.

Light oil has been recovered from a sand in the upper most section of Caley that is in addition to previous samples recovered. This work was undertaken to provide additional information across a broader area of the Caley and further enhances the joint ventures' confidence in the results to date.

Gas and condensate samples were also recovered from a good quality reservoir in the top of the Baxter containing an estimated gross hydrocarbon package of 21 metres and a net pay thickness of 10.5 metres.

Pressure data confirms that the Caley oil and the Baxter gas-condensate discoveries are separately stacked hydrocarbon columns. However, the well has not completed drilling through the Baxter Member and this is therefore an interim net pay result and may or may not represent a gas cap to further oil resources.

A 7" liner will now be set prior to drilling into the Crespin and Milne Members. The plan is to deepen the well to approximately 4,550 metres measured depth to evaluate the newly discovered Baxter sand and the secondary targets in the Crespin and Milne.

Carnarvon Petroleum

Quadrant Energy (Operator)

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

20% 80%

Figure 1: Location of the Phoenix Project

Figure 2: Predicted Lithology at Dorado from 2017 Seismic Inversion Project

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, references to: well drilling programs and drilling plans, estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources, and information on future production and project start-ups. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Carnarvon and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carnarvon. Although Carnarvon believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 01:37:07 UTC
