CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED (CVN)
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Appointment of Non-Executive Director

08/01/2018 | 01:55am CEST
Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "the Company") (ASX:CVN) (OTCMKTS:CVONF) is pleased to advise that Mr Gavin Ryan has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Directors.

Highlights

- Mr Gavin Ryan accepts an invitation to join the Board of Directors

- The appointment strengthens the Board's legal and commercial capabilities

- Mr Ryan brings extensive experience from his roles with BHP Petroleum, BP, PTTEP and Shell

Mr Ryan is a lawyer who has extensive legal and commercial skills in oil and gas gained through an extensive international career with organisations such as BHP Petroleum, BP, PTTEP and Shell. His experience in Government dealings, Production Sharing Contract negotiations and oil field construction projects will be invaluable and comes at an important period of growth within the Company.

Carnarvon's Chairman, Mr Peter Leonhardt said "we warmly welcome Gavin to the Board and look forward to his contribution at a time of incredible growth in the Company. As we focus on a number of developments in the business we felt the need to strengthen the legal and commercial skills of the Board. Gavin's experience in oil field developments is particularly relevant and coincidently with him working on the Buffalo oil field whilst at BHP Petroleum. Gavin has also been involved in industry related operations in the Timor Sea which we see as also being relevant to our plans in that area.

Mr Gavin Ryan said "I have been impressed with the Carnarvon team's strong regional focus and project portfolio. The Company has demonstrated a performance and culture that appeals and I believe will stand it in good stead for the future. I look forward to contributing to that future and meeting with the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting".



About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration company, listed on the Australian stock exchange (ASX:CVN), Frankfurt (FRA:CJB) and US OTC (OTCMKTS:CVONF). Carnarvon has an extensive acreage position in the North West Shelf of Western Australia that is designed to offer investors high alpha leverage to the energy sector. The company's near term focus is on maturing oil, gas and condensate discovered in its Phoenix project, with partner Quadrant Energy, and on bringing into production oil from the Buffalo field.



Source:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor inquiries:
Thomson Naude
Company Secretary
Phone: +61-8-9321-2665
Email: [email protected]

Media inquiries:
Luke Derbyshire
Managing Director, Spoke Corporate
Phone: +61-488-664-246
Email: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
