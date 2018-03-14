Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Corporate Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) (OTCMKTS:CVONF) provides the Company's latest Presentation.



Corporate snapshot



- High alpha leverage to oil sector



- Specialist explorer with a pipeline of projects



- Two projects progressing to commercialisation



2018 Focus



- Phoenix project



o April Phoenix South -3 well

oil & gas appraisal



o May Dorado -1 well

oil & gas exploration



- Buffalo project



o Buffalo-10 well planning

low risk oil field redevelopment



- Other projects



o Farm-out(s)

mature the project pipeline



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NB281D77







About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited:



Carnarvon Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration company, listed on the Australian stock exchange (ASX:CVN), Frankfurt (FRA:CJB) and US OTC (OTCMKTS:CVONF). Carnarvon has an extensive acreage position in the North West Shelf of Western Australia that is designed to offer investors high alpha leverage to the energy sector. The company's near term focus is on maturing oil, gas and condensate discovered in its Phoenix project, with partner Quadrant Energy, and on bringing into production oil from the Buffalo field.





Source:



Carnarvon Petroleum Limited





Contact:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited T: +61 8 9321 2665 F: +61 8 9321 8867 WWW: www.carnarvon.com.au