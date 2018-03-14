Log in
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED (CVN)

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED (CVN)
03/13
0.135 AUD   --.--%
03:30aCarnarvon Petroleum Limited Corporate Presentation
03:29aCARNARVON PETRO : CVN) Corporate Presentation
03/13CARNARVON PETRO : - Phoenix South-3 Rig Movement
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Corporate Presentation

03/14/2018 | 03:30am CET
Corporate Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) (OTCMKTS:CVONF) provides the Company's latest Presentation.

Corporate snapshot

- High alpha leverage to oil sector

- Specialist explorer with a pipeline of projects

- Two projects progressing to commercialisation

2018 Focus

- Phoenix project

o April Phoenix South -3 well
oil & gas appraisal

o May Dorado -1 well
oil & gas exploration

- Buffalo project

o Buffalo-10 well planning
low risk oil field redevelopment

- Other projects

o Farm-out(s)
mature the project pipeline

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NB281D77



About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration company, listed on the Australian stock exchange (ASX:CVN), Frankfurt (FRA:CJB) and US OTC (OTCMKTS:CVONF). Carnarvon has an extensive acreage position in the North West Shelf of Western Australia that is designed to offer investors high alpha leverage to the energy sector. The company's near term focus is on maturing oil, gas and condensate discovered in its Phoenix project, with partner Quadrant Energy, and on bringing into production oil from the Buffalo field.



Source:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited
T: +61 8 9321 2665
F: +61 8 9321 8867
WWW: www.carnarvon.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target 85%
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED37.76%109
CNOOC LTD1.25%65 987
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.31%64 672
EOG RESOURCES-6.73%59 484
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-13.56%48 717
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-11.58%37 001
