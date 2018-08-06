Log in
End-of-day quote  - 08/03
0.485 AUD   +10.23%
0.485 AUD   +10.23%
Carnarvon Petroleum : Trading Halt

08/06/2018 | 02:41am CEST

Market Announcement

6 August 2018

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Security Code:

CVN

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

6 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Request for Trading Halt

6 August 2018

Thailand Drilling Update - WBEXT-2BST2

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN)

requests an immediate trading halt, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Dorado-1 well exploration results.

Xx November 2013

The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 8 August 2018 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should note be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

For all enquiries please contact:

Mr Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Email:[email protected]

Yours faithfully

Thomson Naude Company Secretary Carnarvon Petroleum Limited

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:40:01 UTC
