Carnarvon Petroleum : Trading Halt

6 August 2018

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited - Trading Halt

The securities of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

CVN

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

6 August 2018

Thailand Drilling Update - WBEXT-2BST2

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN)

requests an immediate trading halt, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Dorado-1 well exploration results.

The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 8 August 2018 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should note be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Mr Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Email:[email protected]

Thomson Naude Company Secretary Carnarvon Petroleum Limited