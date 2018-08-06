Carnarvon Petroleum : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
6 August 2018
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited - Trading Halt
The securities of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
CVN
Anjuli Sinniah
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
6 August 2018
Request for Trading Halt
6 August 2018
Thailand Drilling Update - WBEXT-2BST2
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN)
requests an immediate trading halt, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Dorado-1 well exploration results.
The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 8 August 2018 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should note be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
For all enquiries please contact:
Mr Thomson Naude
Company Secretary
Phone: (08) 9321 2665
Email:[email protected]
Yours faithfully
Thomson Naude Company Secretary Carnarvon Petroleum Limited
