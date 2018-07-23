Carnival : Celebrate The Holidays Aboard One of Seabourn's Five Ultra-Luxury Ships

SEATTLE, July 23, 2018 - Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line, is inviting travelers to enjoy this year's holiday season alongside family and friends aboard all Seabourn ships. Those on board will celebrate the holidays in different regions around the world with festive onboard events, an array of gourmet culinary offerings, and celebratory programming across the entire fleet.

Each of the five ships in the Seabourn fleet - including the new Seabourn Ovation - will be sailing through the last weeks of December, with Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's festivities scheduled in desirable ports of call and at sea.

'The holidays are the most wonderful time of year to be together with family and what better way to share that time than traveling together on the world's finest ultra-luxury resort at sea,' noted Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. 'We're excited about this year's holiday offerings, which will combine a festive atmosphere, onboard events, and appealing destinations that are just right for celebrating the season. With five ships and cherished destinations to choose from, Seabourn should be on everyone's holiday wish list.'

There are several ways guests can get in the holiday spirit with Seabourn. Each holiday cruise is complete with everything to make each guest feel right at home onboard. Kicking off the season will be Thanksgiving, when guests can enjoy a traditional turkey dinner, prepared by the ship's Executive Chef and highly skilled culinary team. From there travelers can celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah as the ship transforms into a holiday wonderland with gingerbread village displays and evergreen hangings draped from railings and balusters. The season comes to a close with a toast to 2019 as guests dress in formal wear for a New Year's Eve affair to reflect on the memories of the past year and look to the new one ahead.

Details on Seabourn's Holiday sailings for the 2018 season ahead include the following:

36-Day Holiday Australian Exploration (December 11-January 16) - Travel the southern and western coasts of Australia aboard Seabourn Sojourn , departing Sydney and stopping at various destinations including Flinders Island, Penneshaw, Fremantle (Perth), Hunter River, Darwin and more. Christmas Day will be enjoyed at sea, while New Year's Day will arrive in Broome. The holiday journey will also take in Komodo Island and other destinations in Indonesia before arrival in Singapore. This voyage is also available in two segments with a 16-day itinerary departing from Sydney on December 11 and a 20-day itinerary departing from Perth on December 27.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

