CARNIVAL CORP (CCL)
Carnival Corporation & plc : To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings

03/15/2018 | 04:26pm CET

MIAMI, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10 a.m. (EDT); 2 p.m. (GMT), Thursday, March 22, 2018, to discuss the company's first quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation--plc-to-hold-conference-call-on-first-quarter-earnings-300614652.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc


© PRNewswire 2018
