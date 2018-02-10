Carnival : Cruise Line Significantly Expands Its West Coast Presence And Offerings

Posted on: February 10th, 2018 - Featured, News Blog, Press Releases

Carnival Cruise Line today announced several significant initiatives designed to further bolster its leadership position on the West Coast: the deployment of Carnival Panorama to Long Beach in 2019 - the first new Carnival ship based in Southern California in 20 years; the grand re-opening of its 146,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Long Beach Cruise Terminal, and a multi-million-dollar port development project in Ensenada, Mexico, that will provide guests with one-of-a-kind experiences ashore.

The announcement was made by Carnival President Christine Duffy in Long Beach, California at a VIP ceremony officially unveiling the enhancements to the newly upgraded cruise terminal with travel agents, port officials, local dignitaries and media in attendance.

'This is a momentous occasion for both Carnival and the City of Long Beach - not only are we celebrating the grand re-opening of this magnificent cruise terminal, but also demonstrating our commitment to the West Coast with the deployment of the spectacular new Carnival Panorama in 2019 and the announcement of an exciting new port development project in Ensenada,' said Duffy. 'The West Coast is an important market with vast growth potential and these initiatives further demonstrate the confidence in our future success in Long Beach. We are very much looking forward to having Carnival Panorama homeported here beginning next year.'

'The expansion of the terminal and arrival of this exciting new ship is great news for the city of Long Beach, underscoring Carnival's longstanding commitment to our community while adding additional opportunities for growing our economy and promoting all that our wonderful city has to offer,' said Robert Garcia, mayor of Long Beach. 'Carnival has been an excellent partner for 15 years and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.'

Carnival Panorama to the West Coast

In 2019, Carnival will make history when it deploys its third Vista-class ship, the 3,960-passenger Carnival Panorama, on seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Long Beach, providing an exciting new seagoing vacation option to this vital and fast-growing market.

Like its name implies, Carnival Panorama will include venues offering both indoor and al fresco experiences, including the Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, Library Bar, and Bonsai Sushi, along with open-air attractions like the groundbreaking bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction SkyRide, a massive WaterWorks aqua park, and the SportSquare recreation area.

Also featured will be a vibrant Havana section with tropics-inspired staterooms and its own Cuban-themed bar and pool, Family Harbor featuring extra-roomy accommodations, the Family Harbor Lounge, and Ocean Plaza, a spacious dining and entertainment venue with indoor and outdoor seating. Other innovations unique to Carnival Panorama will be announced in the near future.

Reservations for Carnival Panorama are expected to open in late March 2018. Additional information on Carnival Panorama is available at www.carnival.com/cruise-ships/carnival-panorama.

Expanded and Redesigned New Long Beach Cruise Terminal

Carnival's Long Beach Cruise Terminal - the busiest in North America with ships docking five days a week representing a 70% utilization rate - has been operated by Carnival since 2003 and encompasses the world's largest, free-span geodesic dome originally built to house also Howard Hughes' Spruce Goose plane and served as the location for many famous Hollywood movies.

With the expansion, Carnival is now utilizing 100% of the dome, up from a portion, for its operations. The renovation of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal more than doubles the size of the facility's space while dramatically enhancing the overall passenger experience and operational flow. It also includes the expansion of portside shore power to enable larger ships to plug into the local electric grid, reducing exhaust emissions while docked.

The terminal's striking design features California's recognizable landmarks, bringing indoors the state's iconic natural elements, including a backdrop of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. In a nod to the dome's former tenant, a replica of the Spruce Goose hangs from above, as well as the original model of the plane used in the 2004 movie, 'The Aviator.' The dome also includes the cruise industry's first 1980s-style arcade which is available for families to enjoy.

'This project is many years in the making and Carnival's Long Beach Cruise Terminal is one of the most visually striking and efficient facilities of its kind, providing a seamless embarkation for our guests while making a tremendous economic impact on the Southern California region,' said Carlos Torres de Navarra, Carnival's vice president, strategic and commercial port development.

Arrival of Carnival Splendor to Long Beach

The grand re-opening of the terminal coincides with the arrival of Carnival Splendor to Long Beach, which operates seven-day cruises to Mexico and longer-length voyages to Alaska and Hawaii, representing a 40 percent capacity increase on this route.

The 113,300-ton Carnival Splendor is currently the largest ship based year-round in Southern California and offers a variety of onboard amenities, including a 22,750-square-foot Cloud 9 Spa, a reservations-only steakhouse serving prime dry-aged beef and other gourmet fare, a sliding magrodome covering the main pool area, and nearly 600 balcony staterooms.

Carnival Splendor joins Carnival Imagination and Carnival Inspiration which sail three- and four-day cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island. Together, these three ships carry approximately 600,000 guests annually from Southern California on more than 250 three- to 14-day cruises, offering an unbeatable mix of destinations that appeal to a broad range of consumers, including families seeking an attractive and affordable vacation option.

Exciting Port Development Project in Ensenada

Carnival officials also announced a major port development project in Ensenada, Mexico, currently featured on the line's three- and four-day cruises from Long Beach. The project will provide guests visiting the destination with an unparalleled, one-of-a-kind dining and retail experiences ashore, along with unique attractions for guests of all ages to enjoy. Details about the development will be announced at a later date.

'This project will provide our guests with a truly unique shoreside experience while making our short cruises from Long Beach even more attractive to consumers,' said Torres de Navarra. 'This port development project will make Ensenada one of the West Coast's premier destinations.'

