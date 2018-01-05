Carnival : Holland America Line Honored with Four Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards in United States, United Kingdom and Australia

Awards honor culinary excellence, solo travel and ship refurbishment



Seattle, Wash., January 5, 2018 - Holland America Line's excellence was recognized around the world with four Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The editors in the United States honored Holland America Line with Best Dining and Best Ship Refurbishment for ms Westerdam. In the United Kingdom, the editors also awarded the cruise line with Best Dining, while Australia's editors named Holland America Line Best for Solo Travelers.

The Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards highlight the best cruise lines of the year across dozens of categories, as chosen by the site's international team of editors. In 2017 Cruise Critic celebrates the 10th year of bestowing the honors.

'We are honored to be acknowledged by the editors of Cruise Critic from around the world in areas that are important to our guests,' said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. 'Cruise Critic editors are among the foremost experts in cruising, and receiving these awards is not only validating but also gratifying, knowing that the work we've done to evolve our brand is being recognized and well-received.'

Best Dining Wins Top Honors in U.S. and U.K.

The editors of Cruise Critic in the United States and the United Kingdom voted Holland America Line tops in dining. Culinary options are innovative and diverse throughout Holland America Line's fleet, with venues featuring cuisine that spans the globe. The main dining room features dishes from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council made up of renowned international chefs including Holland America Line's Master Chef Rudi Sodamin, along with Jonnie Boer, David Burke, Elizabeth Falkner and Jacques Torres.

Beyond the main dining room, Holland America Line ships boast enticing alternative venues including the Pinnacle Grill, serving favorites from the Pacific Northwest; Asian-inspired Tamarind; Canaletto, with Italian fare; Rudi's Sel de Mer, with French specialties; Dive-In at the Terrace Grill, featuring gourmet burgers and hot dogs; New York Deli and Pizza; and the innovative Lido Market. Holland America Line also has partnerships with renowned sushi chef Andy Matsuda and master mixologist Dale DeGroff.

Westerdam Wins for Best Ship Refurbishment

In April 2017, Holland America Line's Westerdam emerged from drydock with major renovations that added many of the cruise line's new public spaces and amenities, including two firsts for the fleet: the debut of both Rijksmuseum at Sea and Explorations Central's Hub in the Crow's Nest. Westerdam also received the popular Music Walk venues Lincoln Center Stage and Billboard Onboard, intimate Gallery Bar and reimagined Lido Market.

Additional upgrades and modifications included suite upgrades; cabanas on deck at The Retreat; enhancements to the Greenhouse Spa & Salon; and renovations to Club HAL and The Loft, two of the youth areas. Twenty-five guest staterooms were added on Deck 10, including 18 verandah and seven interior staterooms.

Best Cruise Line for Solos

Cruise Critic's editors Down Under named Holland America Line Best for Solo Travelers. Cruise Critic cited Holland America Line's programming that doesn't require partners and activities that can be enjoyed solo or used as a way to meet others. Additionally, Holland America Line features solo traveler events like mixers. Upon request, singles are invited to dine together, and on longer voyages gentlemen hosts are available for dancing and dining. Guests looking for solo staterooms can book one of 12 on ms Koningsdam and one of three on ms Prinsendam.

