Carnival : Holland America Line Hosts Catholic Seafarers’ Ministry’s Home from the Sea Fundraiser Luncheon Aboard Eurodam in Seattle

Annual event honors the important work of the non-profit organization to support seafarers and maritime workers visiting and living in Seattle

Seattle, Wash., July 27, 2018 - Holland America Line hosted the Home from the Sea fundraiser luncheon for the Catholic Seafarers' Ministry aboard Eurodam Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Port of Seattle. The event was attended by the Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg, Auxiliary Bishop of Seattle, along with Father Paul Magnano and Deacon Joey DeLeon.

A raffle for a Holland America Line cruise was held to raise funds for the center. After lunch guests were invited to tour the ship.

'Holland America Line is a longtime supporter of Catholic Seafarers' Ministry, and we were honored to host their annual fundraising luncheon on board Eurodam,' said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. 'Not only is Catholic Seafarers' Ministry an important part of our community, but they also serve our crew members. As Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line we are proud to help further the valuable work of this great organization supporting maritime workers who are away from home and their families, especially in this busy summer cruise season.'

The Catholic Seafarers' Center is a social-service agency in the Archdiocese of Seattle. Its mission is to meet the spiritual and practical needs of seafarers and maritime workers visiting and living in Seattle. The center provides a number of services to workers coming to the city, including shipping goods on their behalf, arranging transportation and coordinating recreational activities. For more information, visit seattlearchdiocese.org.

'Thank you to Holland America Line for once again hosting our luncheon onboard the beautiful Eurodam,' said Bishop Mueggenborg. 'It is because of partners like Holland America Line that we can continue to make an impact on our community and affect the lives of so many seafarers who come through our port.'

Each year, Holland America Line hosts more than 25 shipboard charity luncheons for nearly 5,000 guests in its homeport cities. In addition, Holland America Line and its corporate foundation's charitable-giving programs provide cash sponsorships, in-kind donations, free- and reduced-fare cruise donations for nonprofit fundraising events, donations of usable shipboard items around the world, employee volunteerism and other philanthropic activities.

