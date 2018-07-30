Carnival : Artfully Inspired Design of Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam Reflects Evolution of Pinnacle Class

Newbuild sets the standard for modern elegance with thoughtful touches; New videos showcase the design and artists

SEATTLE, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Holland America Line welcomes Nieuw Statendam to the fleet in December 2018, the ship will showcase the evolution of design that was introduced with Koningsdam, the first Pinnacle Class ship. Focusing on the importance of thoughtful details and special touches, Nieuw Statendam's musical design and "artfully inspired" finishing perfectly blend Holland America Line's past, present and future and is showcased in a trio of videos on the design and artists now available on hollandamerica.com and the line's YouTube channel.

The new 2,666-guest ship will have an interior that balances a fresh, contemporary styling in perfect harmony with the line's renowned classic elegance, while continuing a bold course forward. At the helm of the design and interiors once again are internationally acclaimed hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany and Bjørn Storbraaten, one of the world's leading architects working in the cruise industry.

"Nieuw Statendam will join our fleet in just over four months and guests are excitedly reserving their place to sail on this beautiful new ship in its premier season," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Like its sister-ship Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam is all about fine details and thoughtful touches throughout the ship that create an ambiance of both elegance and style. From the public areas to the staterooms, Nieuw Statendam is going to be stunning and very popular with our guests."

A leader in creating luxurious and creative interiors at some of the world's most iconic properties and the designer for sister-ship Koningsdam, Tihany is approaching Nieuw Statendam with an eye toward creating public spaces that reflect the tradition and signature elegance for which Holland America Line is known, while elevating the design by introducing innovative new features.

Focusing on fluid curves and graceful lines, light-filled spaces and the natural flow of public areas, the key to Tihany's concept is utilizing visual interaction, where guests actively engage with the interiors rather than passively moving through them.

Nieuw Statendam will showcase a dramatic three-deck-high central atrium that is graced by an airy stainless-steel sculpture that is meant to emulate the feeling of being inside and surrounded by a musical instrument. Like music, the experience changes as guests move around and through it, so no two perspectives are the same. The atrium is capped by a ceiling skylight that serves as a backdrop for subtly changing high-definition projections. Guests will look up by day and see wispy cirrus clouds floating in an azure sky or perhaps soothing images of light in water. By evening, the atrium takes on dramatic lighting hues or reflects the starlit constellations of the night sky.

The Dining Room aboard Nieuw Statendam will span two floors and be framed by views of the sea. A bright interior will be inspired by a modern, global design and sets the stage for the exceptional culinary experience to come. Strong, curved architectural pillars will accentuate the soaring ceiling. Chic, custom furnishings and modern glass lighting are being fabricated especially for the ship. The centerpiece is a curved copper sheath surrounding a two-story wine tower showcasing an impressive selection.

Rudi's Sel De Mer, Holland America Line's intimate French brasserie, is reimagined on Nieuw Statendam with expanded seating for 54 guests. The restaurant retains its original curving shape and polished walnut wood accordion-inspired column structure, while richly colored décor creates a sense of sophistication and elegance. The back wall is adorned with a collection of porcelain plates decorated with Chef Rudi Sodamin's Food Faces culinary pop art, produced by the famed French brand Bernardaud.

Architect and Designer Bjørn Storbraaten Joins Tihany in Blending Contemporary Styling with Brand Hallmarks

Architect and designer Bjørn Storbraaten joins Tihany in bringing the ship to life in a familiar yet innovative style. With his previous work on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam, Storbraaten adds continuity of the brand while taking elegance to the next level.

Storbraaten's hand is clearly present in the design of the central pool area. The Magrodome area is two levels to create a vast glass-enclosed space. The lower level will feature traditional poolside elements, while the mezzanine level will showcase more seating, a giant screen for poolside movies and New York Deli and Pizza.

In addition to other areas, Storbraaten is designing the exotic look of Tamarind, the line's Pan-Asian restaurant that emphasizes nature's basic elements: water, wood, fire and earth. On Nieuw Statendam, the Tamarind experience expands with the addition of a new outdoor dining area, so guests can take in the sweeping views and fresh sea air.

Across the ship, Tihany and Storbraaten are working together to make Nieuw Statendam an exquisite evolution of the Holland America Line experience.

Nieuw Statendam Showcases the Caribbean in its Premier Season

Arriving just in time to whisk travelers away from winter weather, Nieuw Statendam will spend its first cruising season exploring the golden beaches and sun-kissed skies of the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from December 2018 through April 2019. All Caribbean cruises include a day at Holland America Line's idyllic and award-winning island Half Moon Cay. Next spring, the ship will cross the Atlantic Ocean and spend the summer and fall exploring northern Europe and the Mediterranean. Nieuw Statendam then returns to the Caribbean in October 2019.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

