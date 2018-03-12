Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival plc    CUK

CARNIVAL PLC (CUK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Carnival : Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 09:16am EDT

Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

MIAMI (March 12, 2018) – Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that a copy of the Form S-3 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.  We filed this registration statement solely to replace our prior Registration Statement on Form S-3 that is expiring pursuant to Rule 415(a)(5) under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL PLC
09:16aCARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement
PR
03:01aCARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
03/09CARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
03/08CARNIVAL : Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Fe..
AQ
03/08CARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
03/07HOLLAND AMERICA LINE : Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retai..
PR
03/07CARNIVAL : Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onbo..
AQ
03/07CARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
03/06CARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
03/05CARNIVAL : Holland America Line's World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New..
AQ
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.