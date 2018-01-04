Log in
CARNIVAL PLC (CUK)
01/04 05:45:19 pm
66.7 USD   -0.28%
05:31p CARNIVAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
02:16p CARNIVAL CORPOR : & plc Purchase of Shares
02:16p CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Named Best Overall Cruise Line and Best Cruis..
Carnival : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/04/2018 | 05:31pm CET

Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Arnold W. Donald
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction The sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on October 18, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$66.61
$66.66
$66.68
$66.69
$66.70
$66.73
$66.74
$66.75
$66.77
$66.78
$66.79
$66.80
$66.81
$66.83
$66.85
$66.86
$66.87
$66.88
$66.89
$66.94
$66.95
$67.02
$67.05
$67.07
$67.09
$67.10
$67.11
$67.15
$67.16
$67.19
$67.20
$67.21
$67.22		 Volume(s)
100
100
200
100
100
100
200
100
400
100
200
200
300
100
300
100
100
200
200
100
100
100
100
200
100
100
100
200
100
100
 300
100
100
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,000
$66.9036
e) Date of the transaction January 2, 2018
f) Place of the transaction NYSE

Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600


© PRNewswire 2018
