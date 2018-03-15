Log in
CARNIVAL PLC (CUK)
Carnival : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/15/2018 | 04:31pm CET

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Arnold W. Donald
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4 Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction The sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on October 18, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$68.00		 Volume(s)
3,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,000
$68.00
e) Date of the transaction 2018-3-13
f) Place of the transaction NYSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© PRNewswire 2018
