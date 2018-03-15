Carnival : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|The sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on October 18, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$68.00
|Volume(s)
3,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
3,000
$68.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-3-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600