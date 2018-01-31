Carnival : Three America's Test Kitchen Feature Cruises on Holland America Line Showcase Cast Members, Editors and Authors

Guests can join featured talent from the popular show at cooking shows, workshops and more

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodies and those who simply love to learn about gastronomy can now embark on a culinary journey with Holland America Line during three exclusive America's Test Kitchen feature cruises. The special sailings elevate the cruise line's partnership with the multifaceted media company and will showcase leading America's Test Kitchen cast members.

The three America's Test Kitchen feature cruises are the May 6, 2018, seven-day Alaska Inside Passage cruise on Westerdam; July 7, 2018, 14-day Northern Isles on Zuiderdam; and Sept. 22, 2018, seven-day Canada & New England Discovery on Veendam.

"Our America's Test Kitchen shows and demonstrations on board have become a highly-rated guest favorite, and these new feature cruises will offer an even more robust experience," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We are thrilled to have the talents of some of the most knowledgeable and well-known experts in the culinary industry join us on three special sailings, and we know that fans are going to have a great time while learning a lot of fantastic cooking tips and recipes."

In addition to dynamic cooking shows and hands-on workshops, guests on board will be able to meet the experts from the show at a book signing and reception, attend a question and answer session, join them for a multimedia presentation on recipe development, and test their kitchen knowledge at trivia.

The following America's Test Kitchen special guests are scheduled to appear:

Seven-Day Alaska Inside Passage, May 6, 2018 on Westerdam

Jack Bishop is the chief creative officer of America's Test Kitchen. He was part of the original team that started America's Test Kitchen, beginning with the launch of Cook's Illustrated magazine in 1993. Bishop directed the launch of Cook's Country magazine in 2005 and the building of the company's book publishing division. He is the tasting lab expert on America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country from America's Test Kitchen. Bishop also is the author of several cookbooks including Vegetables Every Day and The Complete Italian Vegetarian Cookbook.

Bryan Roof is the executive food editor for Cook's Country Magazine and is an on-screen test cook for Cook's Country from America's Test Kitchen. He began working as a test cook for Cook's Illustrated in 2006 and has worked on various magazine, book and website projects, including the magazine's popular On the Road feature.

14-Day Northern Isles, July 7, 2018 on Zuiderdam

Bridget Lancaster is the executive editor for new media, television and radio at America's Test Kitchen as well as the host of America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country from America's Test Kitchen. She joined the Cook's Illustrated magazine team in 1998 and is an original cast member of both television shows. Bridget currently serves as the lead instructor for the America's Test Kitchen Online Cooking School.

Lisa McManus is an executive editor in charge of equipment testing and ingredient tasting at Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines. She researches and writes about kitchen gear and food, and she's the on-screen gadget expert for America's Test Kitchen. Lisa joined America's Test Kitchen in 2006 after working as a newspaper food editor and as a magazine and newspaper journalist in Boston, New York and California.

Seven-Day Canada & New England Discovery, Sept. 22, 2018 on Veendam

Julia Collin Davison is executive editor for the book division of America's Test Kitchen, host of America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country from America's Test Kitchen. She began working as a test cook for Cook's Illustrated in 1999 and is responsible for the food and recipe development for all America's Test Kitchen cookbooks.

Rebecca (Becky) Hays is the deputy editor of Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines and is an on-screen test cook for America's Test Kitchen. A graduate of the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York City, Hays joined America's Test Kitchen in 2000 and specializes in healthful cooking.

Fares for the May 6, 2018, departure begin at $1,149 per person; $2,679 per person for the July 7, 2018 cruise; and $1,539 per person for the Sept. 22, 2018 departure. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

Holland America Line's Partnership with America's Test Kitchen

Holland America Line and America's Test Kitchen launched a partnership in 2016 with the transformation of the ships' culinary centers into kitchens that replicate the television set where the popular America's Test Kitchen TV shows are recorded for broadcast on public television nationwide. Following the success of the partnership, Holland America and America's Test Kitchen will nearly double its selection of onboard cooking shows with the addition of six new recipe demonstrations in 2018. Available on all cruises, the onboard cooking shows and hands-on workshops are hosted by Holland America chefs trained by America's Test Kitchen culinary experts and, like the TV shows, combine thoroughly tested recipes with practical tips on everything from how to select fresh fruits and vegetables to how to use kitchen knives safely and efficiently.

