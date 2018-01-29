Holland America Line : Expands Denali Experience in Alaska with New Guest Accommodations Featuring First-Ever Junior Suite-Level Rooms

New Addition Enhances McKinley Chalet Resort and Denali Square

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is expanding the guest experience on its award-winning Alaska Land+Sea Journeys with the addition of new guest accommodations at its Denali operation. The 99-room addition will feature the first-ever junior suites at the resort and is expected to be open for the 2019 summer Alaska cruise season. The 55 new junior suites will showcase balconies, larger living areas and greater amenities for guests.

The new rooms are an extension of Holland America Line's overland Alaska experience to Denali, which includes the McKinley Chalet Resort hotel and Denali Square, a gathering area to relax, shop, dine and enjoy music and entertainment. The addition will be located just west of Denali Square with views of Mt. Healy and Denali National Park.

"Following the opening of Denali Square, we're excited to continue the expansion and elevate the overall Denali experience once again by adding junior suites to our Denali property," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "Holland America Line has been at the forefront of Alaska exploration for more than 70 years, and our Land+Sea Journeys are the only way to go deep into the heart of Denali and enjoy a cruise in one seamless vacation. This will enable us to bring more guests on overland tours so they can witness the magnificence of Alaska."

The three-story project will feature junior suites and standard rooms with rustic-chic décor. All junior suites have balconies, so guests can enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding Alaska wilderness in private comfort. Each floor will have a central, open-air lobby with cozy furniture. The third floor has open public deck space with tables and loungers so guests can take in the panoramic scenery.

The new building will become a fundamental feature of the McKinley Chalet Resort, Holland America Line's magnificent 68-acre hotel property on the Nenana River. The hotel — featuring a reception hall, dining facilities and guest rooms — serves as base camp for all adventures at Denali National Park such as flightseeing, ATV adventures, hiking trails, river rafting and more. All accommodations feature stylish décor and premium amenities.

Alaska-based companies heading up the project include general contractor Ghemm Company, Inc., based in Fairbanks. Lead architect Heliotrope is based in Seattle, Washington, and also developed Karstens Public House at Denali Square. Heliotrope is working with the Fairbanks office of Alaskan architectural firm Bettisworth North. Costigan Integrated of Seattle is serving as project manager.

Denali Square Complex Immerses Guests in Alaska Culture

Steps from the new rooms, Denali Square is at the heart of Holland America Line's Denali property and is centrally located between the main area of the McKinley Chalet Resort and the riverfront guest rooms.

The largest building in the complex is Karstens Public House, the grand 7,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant showcasing views of the neighboring mountains for dining guests. An inviting deck with fire pits and outdoor seating also allows guests to immerse themselves in this special venue as they drink and dine.

At the center of Denali Square is an amphitheater with a covered performance stage and bench seating for guests to enjoy a variety of local shows and ranger talks. Those wanting to quench their thirst or listen to live music can visit Gold Nugget Saloon, home to the Music of Denali Dinner Theater, that becomes a bar and music venue after the show.

Denali Square also features fire pits, outdoor seating, retail shops offering local goods, and an artist-in-residence cabin where Alaska native and local artists display and discuss their works. Walking paths in and around Denali Square show off the property's mountainous landscapes and beautiful setting.

Land+Sea Journeys Offer Most Comprehensive Alaska Adventure

Holland America Line's Land+Sea Journeys combine a three-, four- or seven-day Inside Passage or Glacier Discovery cruise with in-depth overland tours to the Yukon and Alaska's interior.

Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Land+Sea Journey — with seldom-seen ones such as Dawson City, in the heart of the Klondike Gold Rush Country. Offering up to three days at Denali National Park for wildlife viewing and spectacular scenery, Land+Sea Journeys are designed to highlight the best of Alaska's wilderness, wildlife, native culture and history.

