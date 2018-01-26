Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR (CA)
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/26 08:33:55 am
19.395 EUR   +0.21%
08:19a CARREFOUR : Nestle to cut 400 jobs in France
01/23 European stocks rally on U.S. shutdown deal, DAX hits record
01/23 Wal-Mart may have to unload stake in Brazilian unit at discount
Carrefour : Nestle to cut 400 jobs in France

01/26/2018 | 08:19am CET
FILE PHOTO: A Nestle company logo is pictured on a bar of Milky Bar chocolate in Manchester, Britain.

Swiss food group Nestle (>> Nestlé) said on Friday it planned to cut as many as 400 jobs in France in support services and HQ functions, as it sees to cut cost and boost efficiency, confirming a media report.

The group, which employs 13,000 people in France, wanted to avoid layoffs and attrition may account for some reduction in headcount as Nestle consolidates seven sites around Paris into one by 2020, a spokesman said.

Earlier this week, Europe's largest retailer Carrefour (>> Carrefour) unveiled a voluntary redundancy plan for 2,400 employees at its French head office as part of plans to save 2 billion euros by 2020.

Nestle, the world's largest packaged food firm, already announced in September plans to cut 450 out of 550 jobs at its Galderma skincare research centre near Nice on the French Riviera.

Nestle has come under pressure to shift gear from activist shareholder Third Point, which in June revealed a $3.5 billion stake. Nestle has satisfied some demands, such as buying back shares and setting a margin target.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Leigh Thomas)

Stocks treated in this article : Carrefour, Nestlé
Latest news on CARREFOUR
08:19a CARREFOUR : Nestle to cut 400 jobs in France
01/24 Tencent, Yonghui to invest in Carrefour unit
01/24 Tencent, Yonghui to invest in Carrefour unit
01/23 European stocks rally on U.S. shutdown deal, DAX hits record
01/23 Wal-Mart may have to unload stake in Brazilian unit at discount
01/23 Sainsbury's targets cost savings with store management shake-up
01/23 Carrefour steps up e-commerce push, chases Tencent deal in China
01/23 Carrefour steps up e-commerce push, chases Tencent deal in China
01/23 Carrefour to Cut Jobs, Enter Tencent Partnership in Reorganization -- Update
01/23 Carrefour Announces Reorganization, Voluntary Redundancies
News from SeekingAlpha
01/18 Carrefour (CRRFY) Q417 Sales Call - Slideshow
01/17 Carrefour reports Q4 results
01/11 Carrefour to take stake in Showroomprive
01/05 Positive On Growth Prospects For Retailer, Jeronimo Martins
2017 DIA SA : A Bet On Latin American Recovery That Short-Sellers Ignore
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 79 517 M
EBIT 2017 1 984 M
Net income 2017 712 M
Debt 2017 4 161 M
Yield 2017 3,06%
P/E ratio 2017 19,79
P/E ratio 2018 18,30
EV / Sales 2017 0,24x
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
Capitalization 14 994 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | CA | FR0000120172 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 19,9 €
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Thierry Breton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR7.15%18 663
WAL-MART STORES7.24%313 716
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC2.51%30 212
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD14.55%17 324
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD8.62%11 618
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-1.04%11 461
