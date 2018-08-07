Log in
Carrefour : Passing of Joël Robuchon, Carrefour expresses sincere condolences

08/07/2018 | 10:01am CEST

It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of Joël Robuchon, and we offer our most sincere sympathy to his family and friends.

Joël Robuchon worked with us for over 20 years, creating the Reflets de France brand in 1996 with our teams and SME partners, and then helping to develop it in France and abroad.

We at Carrefour would like once again to express our deep appreciation for the privilege of collaborating with Joël Robuchon over the years, along with our gratitude to him for enabling so many of us to discover France's culinary heritage and raising awareness of our regional recipes.

Guided by a love of local produce and a passion for food, seeking taste, simplicity and authenticity, Joel Robuchon will continue to be a cornerstone of France's culinary heritage.

Carrefour SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:00:00 UTC
