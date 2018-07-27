Log in
CARREFOUR
Carrefour : Shares in Carrefour Climb After 1st Half Update

07/27/2018 | 09:41am CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Carrefour SA (CA.FR) climbed on Friday following the company's first-half results after markets closed on Thursday.

The French retailer posted a loss in the first half, mainly due to non-recurring costs related to its reorganization plans. Net loss for the period was 861 million euros ($1.01 billion).

Sales including VAT were up 0.7% on a like-for-like basis, boosted by more favorable commercial trends in the second quarter. Sales in Carrefour's domestic market were stable during the period.

At GMT 0722, shares in Carrefour traded at EUR15.24, up 9.6%.

Analysts at Bernstein said the results are a good start to the troubled retailer's transformation plans, and expects 2018 to be the low point in terms of profitability.

"The tide seems to be turning for Carrefour," it said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

CARREFOUR 10.10% 15.325 -22.92%
CARREFOUR SA --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 78 923 M
EBIT 2018 1 842 M
Net income 2018 552 M
Debt 2018 3 693 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 15,92
P/E ratio 2019 12,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 10 935 M
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,4 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Jean Jérome Sivignon Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
