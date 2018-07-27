Carrefour : Shares in Carrefour Climb After 1st Half Update

By Anthony Shevlin



Shares in Carrefour SA (CA.FR) climbed on Friday following the company's first-half results after markets closed on Thursday.

The French retailer posted a loss in the first half, mainly due to non-recurring costs related to its reorganization plans. Net loss for the period was 861 million euros ($1.01 billion).

Sales including VAT were up 0.7% on a like-for-like basis, boosted by more favorable commercial trends in the second quarter. Sales in Carrefour's domestic market were stable during the period.

At GMT 0722, shares in Carrefour traded at EUR15.24, up 9.6%.

Analysts at Bernstein said the results are a good start to the troubled retailer's transformation plans, and expects 2018 to be the low point in terms of profitability.

"The tide seems to be turning for Carrefour," it said.

