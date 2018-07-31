Carrefour : and Seafood Watch enter into an unprecedented partnership

Carrefour has entered into an unprecedented partnership with the Seafood Watch program, run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium®, an American NGO dedicated to the conservation of the oceans, to map, as of this year, its fish supply chain and identify opportunities to ensure the sustainability of the entire breeding and fishing process.With this initiative, the company takes an important step towards ensuring good management and conservation practices in one of the most critical chains in Brazil. In addition to directing the Carrefour Group's purchasing policy in the country, promoting deep change among its various suppliers, part of the report that will be published will also contribute to the identification of the sustainable potential of the most popular species in the country and handling that requires most attention by public and private agents.
This is the first time the NGO, based in California, in the USA, has partnered with retail in Brazil, being supported by Paiche, a Brazilian seafood sustainability consultancy.The Carrefour Group will be the first company and retailer in the country to carry out this diagnosis with direct and significant impacts in its supply chain, mainly due to the large volume of fish that is sold by the company every year.This project involves two other fundamental fronts for the effective application of this diagnosis: the monitoring and support of suppliers, in order to guarantee the correct management and protection of biodiversity, and communications campaigns for customers in order to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable management and the responsible consumption of fish.
Carrefour 2022
The initiative in partnership with Seafood Watch is in line with the global transformation plan, Carrefour 2022, announced in January by the Carrefour Group. Among the main objectives or the new strategy is leadership of what is called 'food transition' - that is, allowing its customers to consume better, higher quality products, with food safety and socio-environmental responsibility. This diagnosis marks another important step in the Carrefour Group's global commitment to making its supply chains increasingly sustainable.
Supply Chain Sustainability
As part of this ambition, the Carrefour Group has also committed to working together with suppliers, partners and the industry itself, in the search for solutions to promote the sustainability of its operations, especially its supply chain. In Brazil, Carrefour supports sector initiatives such as the Soybean Working Group (GTS), the Cerrado Working Group (GTC), and the Sustainable Livestock Working Group (GTPS), among others. The company is also a founding member of InPacto - the National Agreement for the Eradication of Slave Labor. In 2013 it pioneered the launch of Rainforest Alliance- certified beef, a seal attesting that beef comes from farms that follow strict international environmental conservation standards.
From the global commitment to offer deforestation-free products by 2020, when a forestry policy was developed to meet the challenges in each country, the Carrefour Group launched its 'Sustainable Livestock Platform' in 2016.Based on a specific national policy for the purchase of fresh beef, the company adopted a system to monitor the productive processes and socio-environmental practices by all its suppliers in the country. In July of this year, it also announced an investment in the 'Sustainable Calf Production' project, through which it will foster, alongside important partners, the sustainable breeding of cattle on hundreds of small farms located in the Amazon biome of Mato Grosso, contributing to developing sustainable production from a financial and socio-environmental aspect.