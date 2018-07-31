Carrefour : and Seafood Watch enter into an unprecedented partnership

Carrefour has entered into an unprecedented partnership with the Seafood Watch program, run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium®, an American NGO dedicated to the conservation of the oceans, to map, as of this year, its fish supply chain and identify opportunities to ensure the sustainability of the entire breeding and fishing process.With this initiative, the company takes an important step towards ensuring good management and conservation practices in one of the most critical chains in Brazil. In addition to directing the Carrefour Group's purchasing policy in the country, promoting deep change among its various suppliers, part of the report that will be published will also contribute to the identification of the sustainable potential of the most popular species in the country and handling that requires most attention by public and private agents.

This is the first time the NGO, based in California, in the USA, has partnered with retail in Brazil, being supported by Paiche, a Brazilian seafood sustainability consultancy.The Carrefour Group will be the first company and retailer in the country to carry out this diagnosis with direct and significant impacts in its supply chain, mainly due to the large volume of fish that is sold by the company every year.This project involves two other fundamental fronts for the effective application of this diagnosis: the monitoring and support of suppliers, in order to guarantee the correct management and protection of biodiversity, and communications campaigns for customers in order to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable management and the responsible consumption of fish.