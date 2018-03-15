Carrefour : buys majority stake in French meal delivery company

Log in
03/15/2018 | 05:56pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour said on Thursday it was buying a majority stake in Quitoque, a French company that delivers meal kits to homes, as part of plans to beef up its digital offering.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Alexandre Bompard, who took over as Carrefour's CEO in July, is trying to overhaul the group's French hypermarket business as well as expand online retail in the face of competition from Amazon.

Bompard announced in January plans to invest 2.8 billion euros ($3.45 billion) in digital commerce by 2022, six times its current investment, as Carrefour plays catch-up in online food retail.

Founded in 2014, Quitoque employs 60 people and delivers nearly three million meals throughout France.

Through a subscription system, Quitoque offers each week recipes to be prepared at home with local, organic and seasonal ingredients, the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sarah White)

Stocks treated in this article : Carrefour, Amazon.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.31% 1586.605 Delayed Quote.35.80%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 79 939 M
EBIT 2018 2 005 M
Net income 2018 637 M
Debt 2018 3 771 M
Yield 2018 3,23%
P/E ratio 2018 17,32
P/E ratio 2019 13,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 13 158 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | CA | FR0000120172 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,2 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Thierry Breton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR-5.85%16 283
WAL-MART STORES-10.58%261 578
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.15%27 080
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD3.76%15 914
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD13.87%12 934
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD1.52%10 834
