Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Carrefour    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR (CA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Carrefour : upgrades its app with 6 new functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:21am CET

Carrefour Belgium has added even more functions to its app in a bid to make life easier for its customers. No more printing out - everything happens online.

We used to have plastic loyalty cards and paper discount coupons. Then we had computerised cards and coupons, but they still had to be shown to the checkout staff. Now Carrefour is going even further, adding a series of extremely practical new functions to its app in Belgium.

New features:
- The coupons are automatically displayed in the app. They just need to be activated so the checkout takes them into account when the customer shows their loyalty card.
- The application displays the number of bonus points that the customer has. Virtual cheques can be created in just a few clicks in the app and are used automatically when the customer goes to the checkout.
- Customers can use the app to choose their favourite special offers by selecting appealing supplier cheques. Then when they want to use them, they just have to tick the relevant boxes so that system takes them into account when they go to the checkout.
- The app can display a log of all purchases made in store, as well as orders placed online. Customers can search for and select their favourite products. They can complete, amend and place orders online, or send orders to a third person tasked with doing their shopping for them.
- The app can tell customers in which store a particular product is available.
- If the customer wants, the Carrefour app can let them know when their 250 favourite products are on special offer.


Carrefour SA published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:20:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARREFOUR
11:21aCARREFOUR : upgrades its app with 6 new functions
PU
02/09CARREFOUR : Italia awarded Top Employer status for 2018
PU
02/07CARREFOUR : Heavy snowfall forces Carrefour union to postpone Feb. 8 walkout
RE
02/07CARREFOUR : will no longer sell wild bass during breeding season in France
PU
01/26ORGANIC FARMING : First retailer to sell 100% organic French bread in its stores
PU
01/26Nestle to cut 400 jobs in France in savings push
RE
01/26BAML expects muted growth at ad agencies
RE
01/26CARREFOUR : to Cut Up to 1,233 Jobs in Belgium
DJ
01/24Tencent, Yonghui to invest in Carrefour unit
AQ
01/24Tencent, Yonghui to invest in Carrefour unit
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26Jobs cuts at Carrefour 
01/18Carrefour (CRRFY) Q417 Sales Call - Slideshow 
01/17Carrefour reports Q4 results 
01/11Carrefour to take stake in Showroomprive 
01/05Positive On Growth Prospects For Retailer, Jeronimo Martins 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 79 507 M
EBIT 2017 1 994 M
Net income 2017 709 M
Debt 2017 4 164 M
Yield 2017 3,18%
P/E ratio 2017 19,04
P/E ratio 2018 17,55
EV / Sales 2017 0,23x
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capitalization 14 328 M
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | CA | FR0000120172 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 19,9 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Thierry Breton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR2.52%17 727
WAL-MART STORES0.63%299 141
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.91%27 700
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD-1.39%15 219
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD0.59%11 550
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD5.96%11 307
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.