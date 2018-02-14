Carrefour : upgrades its app with 6 new functions

Carrefour Belgium has added even more functions to its app in a bid to make life easier for its customers. No more printing out - everything happens online.

We used to have plastic loyalty cards and paper discount coupons. Then we had computerised cards and coupons, but they still had to be shown to the checkout staff. Now Carrefour is going even further, adding a series of extremely practical new functions to its app in Belgium.

New features:

- The coupons are automatically displayed in the app. They just need to be activated so the checkout takes them into account when the customer shows their loyalty card.

- The application displays the number of bonus points that the customer has. Virtual cheques can be created in just a few clicks in the app and are used automatically when the customer goes to the checkout.

- Customers can use the app to choose their favourite special offers by selecting appealing supplier cheques. Then when they want to use them, they just have to tick the relevant boxes so that system takes them into account when they go to the checkout.

- The app can display a log of all purchases made in store, as well as orders placed online. Customers can search for and select their favourite products. They can complete, amend and place orders online, or send orders to a third person tasked with doing their shopping for them.

- The app can tell customers in which store a particular product is available.

- If the customer wants, the Carrefour app can let them know when their 250 favourite products are on special offer.



