Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carriage Services, Inc.    CSV

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. (CSV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carriage Services, Inc. : Carriage Services Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:25pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-213ED59EF99DC.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
03:25pCARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. : Carriage Services Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:25aCARRIAGE SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31CARRIAGE SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/31Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter 2018 Record Results and Raises Rol..
GL
07/30CARRIAGE SERVICE : Carriage Services
AQ
07/25Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
07/18CARRIAGE SERVICES : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
AQ
07/17CARRIAGE SERVICES : acquires 2 Fredericksburg-area funeral homes
AQ
07/12CARRIAGE SERVICES : Announces Acquisition of Covenant Funeral Homes in Frederick..
AQ
06/21CARRIAGE SERVICES : Uberall Turns Mobile Searches into Sales with Enhanced Locat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Carriage misses by $0.15, misses on revenue 
07/25Carriage declares $0.075 dividend 
07/13Carriage Services announces acquisition of Covenant Funeral Homes in Frederic.. 
06/05After Hours Gainers / Losers (06/05/2018) 
05/15Carriage Services announces offering of senior notes 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 276 M
EBIT 2018 58,9 M
Net income 2018 29,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,85
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 392 M
Chart CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carriage Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melvin C. Payne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark R. Bruce Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Viki King Blinderman Co-Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & CAO
Carl Benjamin Brink Co-Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Treasurer
Donald Douglas Patteson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-2.80%392
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)7.67%17 445
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL5.44%6 800
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC13.82%6 189
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.102.19%5 945
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC30.16%5 574
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.