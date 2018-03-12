Log in
CARTER'S, INC. (CRI)
Carter’s, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

03/12/2018

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that Brian J. Lynch, President, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference to be held at the St. Regis Hotel, New York City, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A broadcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkoshbgosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company’s Just One You and Genuine Kids brands are available at Target, its Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 576 M
EBIT 2018 443 M
Net income 2018 311 M
Debt 2018 403 M
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 17,01
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 5 401 M
Technical analysis trends CARTER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David Pulver Independent Director
Thomas E. Whiddon Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.-2.87%5 405
INDITEX SA-17.13%92 309
KERING-1.27%60 290
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-5.64%42 106
ROSS STORES-4.04%29 429
ZALANDO6.29%14 308
