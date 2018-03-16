Carube Copper Announces an Additional Shares for Debt Settlement

Log in
CARUBE COPPER CORP.
03/16/2018 | 06:45pm CET

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) (the "Company") announces today that the Company will settle certain indebtedness by issuing common shares at a deemed price of $0.0592 per share in lieu of cash to McLean Kerr LLP in the amount of $22,202 (375,000 shares). This amount is additional to the amounts mentioned in a press release earlier today. The settlements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and upon issuance, the shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

About Carube Copper

Carube is focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Jamaica and Canada. In Jamaica, Carube Copper holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses, totalling 535 square kilometres. In Canada, it holds a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum properties, totalling 492 square kilometres within the Tertiary-aged Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia.

Contacts

Tony Houston, Interim CEO and President • [email protected]
Jeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development • 1-647-957-2249 • [email protected]
www.carubecopper.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Carube Copper Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements".

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Carube Copper hereby incorporates the entire disclaimer set forth on its website at http://www.carubecopper.com/uploads/1/6/5/2/16521880/disclaimers-and-forward-statements.pdf


© Newsfilecorp 2018
