Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CAS Medical Systems Inc    CASM

CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC (CASM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CAS Medical Systems Inc : CAS Medical Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 12:36pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23655

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
01:06pCAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
01:01pCAS MEDICAL : CASMED Reports 2017 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
AQ
12:36pCAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : CAS Medical Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/07CASMED to Report Fourth-Quarter and 2017 Full-Year Financial Results and Hold..
GL
02/23CAS MEDICAL : Patent Issued for NIRS Sensor Assembly Including EMI Shielding (US..
AQ
01/29CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24CASMED Submits FORE-SIGHT® OEM Module 510(k) to FDA
GL
01/04CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ : CASM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and..
AQ
01/04CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
01/04CASMED Reports Preliminary Net Sales for the 2017 Fourth Quarter
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:07aCAS Medical Systems reports Q4 results 
02/20HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (2/20/2018) 
01/04CASMED reports preliminary Q4 revenue; shares +14% 
2017CAS Medical Systems' (CASM) CEO Tom Patton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
2017CAS Medical Systems reports Q3 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 18,5 M
EBIT 2017 -6,51 M
Net income 2017 -4,05 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capitalization 30,2 M
Chart CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
CAS Medical Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CASM | US1247692098 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Patton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffery A. Baird CFO, Secretary & Principal Financial Officer
Paul B. Benni Chief Scientific Officer
John K. Gamelin Vice President-Research & Development
Kenneth R. Weisshaar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC38.98%30
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC14.54%87 212
DANAHER CORPORATION10.75%72 129
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.63%49 772
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.13%39 089
ROYAL PHILIPS-0.06%37 263
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.