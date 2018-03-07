CASMED to Report Fourth-Quarter and 2017 Full-Year Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 14

Log in
CAS Medical Systems Inc    CASM

CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC (CASM)
03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

BRANFORD, Conn., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) (CASMED), a leader in medical devices for non-invasive patient monitoring, announces that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 on Wednesday, March 14.  Management will host a conference call to discuss these results and answer questions at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time that day.

Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

  • U.S. callers: (866) 239-5859
  • International callers: (702) 495-1913

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Company's website:  www.casmed.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 14, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on March 28, 2018.  Replay dial-in information is as follows:

  • U.S. callers: (855) 859-2056 
  • International callers: (404) 537-3406 
  • Conference ID number (U.S. and international): 4797418
  • The replay will also be available at www.casmed.com.

About CASMED® – Monitoring What's Vital

CASMED FORE-SIGHT® Cerebral Oximeters provide a highly accurate, non-invasive measurement of tissue oxygenation in the brain.  Direct monitoring of tissue oxygenation can provide a superior and powerful tool to alert clinicians to otherwise unrecognized and dangerously low levels of oxygen in the brain and empower them to improve patient care.  For further information regarding CASMED, visit the Company's website at www.casmed.com.

Company Contacts
CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
Jeffery A. Baird
Chief Financial Officer
(203) 315-6303
[email protected]

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Bruce Voss / Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]
[email protected] 
@LHA_IR_PR


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
