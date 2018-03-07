CASMED to Report Fourth-Quarter and 2017 Full-Year Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 14
0
03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET
BRANFORD, Conn., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) (CASMED), a leader in medical devices for non-invasive patient monitoring, announces that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 on Wednesday, March 14. Management will host a conference call to discuss these results and answer questions at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time that day.
Conference call dial-in information is as follows:
U.S. callers: (866) 239-5859
International callers: (702) 495-1913
Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Company's website: www.casmed.com.
A telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 14, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on March 28, 2018. Replay dial-in information is as follows:
U.S. callers: (855) 859-2056
International callers: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID number (U.S. and international): 4797418
CASMED FORE-SIGHT® Cerebral Oximeters provide a highly accurate, non-invasive measurement of tissue oxygenation in the brain. Direct monitoring of tissue oxygenation can provide a superior and powerful tool to alert clinicians to otherwise unrecognized and dangerously low levels of oxygen in the brain and empower them to improve patient care. For further information regarding CASMED, visit the Company's website at www.casmed.com.
Company Contacts CAS Medical Systems, Inc. Jeffery A. Baird Chief Financial Officer (203) 315-6303 [email protected]