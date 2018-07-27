CASMED to Report Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 2

Log in
07/27/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

BRANFORD, Conn., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM) (CASMED), a leader in medical devices for non-invasive patient monitoring, announces that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 2.  Management will host a conference call to discuss these results and answer questions at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time that day.

Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

  • U.S. callers: (800) 608-8202 
  • International callers: (702) 495-1913

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Company's website: www.casmed.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 2, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 25, 2018.  Replay dial-in information is as follows:

  • U.S. callers: (855) 859-2056
  • International callers: (404) 537-3406
  • Conference ID number (U.S. and international): 2195364
  • The replay will also be available at www.casmed.com.

About CASMED® – Monitoring What's Vital

CASMED FORE-SIGHT® Cerebral Oximeters provide a highly accurate, non-invasive measurement of tissue oxygenation in the brain.  Direct monitoring of tissue oxygenation can provide a superior and powerful tool to alert clinicians to otherwise unrecognized and dangerously low levels of oxygen in the brain and empower them to improve patient care.  For further information regarding CASMED, visit the Company's website at www.casmed.com.

Company Contacts
CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
Jeffery A. Baird
Chief Financial Officer
(203) 315-6303
[email protected]

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Bruce Voss / Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]
[email protected] 
@LHA_IR_PR

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
