CASA CONS : Cascadia Announced Major Breakthrough In Blockchain Industy

In addition to having the titles of the world’s first Bitcoin ATM and
world’s first reversed take-over transaction in the blockchain industry,
Canada has once again secured its leadership with yet another world’s
first title in the blockchain industry. This time the historical
milestone was set by Cascadia Consumer Electronics Corp. (CSE: CK)
(“Cascadia”), a publicly listed Canadian company in transition to the
blockchain and fintech sectors. Cascadia announced the completion of 425
bitcoin private placement, valued at US$ 6.12 million in total, on
December 29, 2017, just one short week after its initial announcement of
such a plan.
“This lightning speed of execution is in line with the pace of
development in the blockchain industry. This also showcases the high
level of enthusiasm and support of the industry investors. Cascadia will
be able to accelerate our transition and expansion into the blockchain
and fintech sectors, pending the approval from CSE on our proposed
business change,” said Rachel Wang, CEO of Cascadia in the company’s
press release announcing the completion of the private placement.
According to Cascadia’s public filing, a few well-known Asian
institutional investors specialized in the blockchain and cryptocurrency
sectors, such as FBG Capital, BitCapital, ChainFunder, Qtum, Nebulas,
aelf, and BTCtrade, participated in this round of Cascadia’s private
placement.
In recent years, many new start-ups are using ICOs (or “Initial Coin
Offerings”) to raise the necessary capital. However, cryptocurrencies
seem not very commonly used or accepted in the traditional capital
market. This is really the first time that there has been a cross-over
between the new fintech sector and the traditional capital market,
proving that these two are not necessarily mutually exclusive and that
in the foreseeable future, it is likely to see more innovative and
creative transactions with both involved.
