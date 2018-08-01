Damiani S.p.A.: Press Release errata corrige

PRESS RELEASE ERRATA CORRIGE

Valenza, 1 August 2018 - As a partial correction of the press release issued on July 26, 2018, it is specified that the list presented by the majority shareholder Leading Jewels S.A. (holder of an interest equal to 58.829% of the share capital) obtained favorable votes equal to 93.277% of the present and voting capital, while the list presented by the minority shareholder Style Capital SGR S.p.A. (holder of an investment of 5.332% of the share capital), obtained favorable votes equal to 6.511% of the present and voting capital.

It should be noted that on the Company's website www.damiani.com the summary statement of the votes pursuant to art. 125-quater, paragraph 2 of the Legislative decree 58/98.

* * *

Damiani S.p.A.

