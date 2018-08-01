Log in
Damiani S.p.A.: Press Release errata corrige

08/01/2018 | 09:48am CEST

PRESS RELEASE ERRATA CORRIGE

Valenza, 1 August 2018 - As a partial correction of the press release issued on July 26, 2018, it is specified that the list presented by the majority shareholder Leading Jewels S.A. (holder of an interest equal to 58.829% of the share capital) obtained favorable votes equal to 93.277% of the present and voting capital, while the list presented by the minority shareholder Style Capital SGR S.p.A. (holder of an investment of 5.332% of the share capital), obtained favorable votes equal to 6.511% of the present and voting capital.

It should be noted that on the Company's website www.damiani.com the summary statement of the votes pursuant to art. 125-quater, paragraph 2 of the Legislative decree 58/98.

* * *

Damiani S.p.A.

Damiani S.p.A., founded in Valenza in 1924 and now managed by the third generation, is the parent company of the Damiani Group, leader in the Italian market of the production and sale of fine jewelry and watches. Operative in the jewelry sector with the prestigious brands it owns such as Damiani, Salvini, Bliss, Calderoni 1840, the Group also owns the network of boutiques Rocca 1794 with a history that lasts more than 200 years in the retail of the best-known brands of watches and fine jewelry. The Damiani Group is present in Italy and leading world markets through its operating subsidiaries and manages direct and franchised points of sale in the major international fashion high streets. Strengthened by a centenary tradition, the Group is an attentive interpreter of a heritage that has full respect for tradition with the same innovative spirit as its origins.

For further information:

Investor Relator & Press Officer

Damiani Group

Email:[email protected]

Disclaimer

Damiani S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:47:04 UTC
