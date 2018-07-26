Catabasis Pharmaceuticals : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on Thursday, August 9

Catabasis
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, will report second quarter 2018 financial
results before the NASDAQ Global Market open on Thursday, August 9,
2018. Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will host a
conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET to provide an update on
corporate developments and to discuss second quarter financial results.
Conference Call Dial-In Information:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
(877) 388-2733
Participant International Dial-In Number:
(541) 797-2984
Pass Code:
5876459
Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the
“Catabasis Second Quarter 2018 Results Call.”
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference
call via the investor section of the Catabasis website, www.catabasis.com.
Please connect to the Catabasis website several minutes prior to the
start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download
that may be necessary. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
About Catabasis
At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is
to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their
families. Our lead program is edasalonexent, an NF-kB inhibitor in
development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Edasalonexent was designed using our SMART (Safely Metabolized And
Rationally Targeted) Linker drug discovery platform that enables us to
engineer molecules that simultaneously modulate multiple targets in a
disease. For more information on edasalonexent or our drug discovery
platform, please visit www.catabasis.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005024/en/