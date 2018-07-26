Catabasis Pharmaceuticals : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on Thursday, August 9

The Company Will Host a Conference Call at 8:30am ET

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, will report second quarter 2018 financial results before the NASDAQ Global Market open on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET to provide an update on corporate developments and to discuss second quarter financial results.

Conference Call Dial-In Information: Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 388-2733 Participant International Dial-In Number: (541) 797-2984 Pass Code: 5876459

Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the “Catabasis Second Quarter 2018 Results Call.”

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the Catabasis website, www.catabasis.com. Please connect to the Catabasis website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their families. Our lead program is edasalonexent, an NF-kB inhibitor in development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Edasalonexent was designed using our SMART (Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted) Linker drug discovery platform that enables us to engineer molecules that simultaneously modulate multiple targets in a disease. For more information on edasalonexent or our drug discovery platform, please visit www.catabasis.com.

