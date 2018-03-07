Log in
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC
Catalyst Biosciences to Present at The Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

03/07/2018

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications, today announced that Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference at 9:20 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018, at the Boston Marriott Copley Plaza, Boston.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen46/cbio/. An archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed for 90 days from the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website.

About Catalyst
Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statement of historical facts (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that the Company makes, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that human trials will not replicate the results from animal studies, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of the Company’s products, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, and September 30, 2017 along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:                                                                                                       
Fletcher Payne, CFO                                                              
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.                                                       
1.650.871.0761                                                                      
[email protected]

Media:
Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
1.646.751.4361
[email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1,93 M
EBIT 2018 -32,9 M
Net income 2018 -32,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 150x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 288 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nassim Usman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Augustine J. Lawlor Chairman
C. Fletcher Payne CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Howard Levy Chief Medical Officer
Errol B. de Souza Independent Director
