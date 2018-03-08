Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc    CPRX

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPRX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 15th, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 02:05pm CET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:CPRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Further, Catalyst management will host an investment-community conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 15, 2018 to discuss the financial results and to provide a corporate update.

Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-8912 for domestic and Canadian callers or (201) 689-8059 for international callers. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the company's website at www.catalystpharma.com and clicking on the webcast link on the Investors home page.

A webcast replay will be available on the Catalyst website for 30 days following the call by visiting the Investor page of the company's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and infantile spasms. Firdapse® has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of LEMS and Orphan Drug Designation for LEMS, CMS and myasthenia gravis. Firdapse is the first and only approved drug in Europe for symptomatic treatment in adults with LEMS.

Catalyst is also developing CPP-115 to treat refractory infantile spasms. CPP-115 has been granted U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of infantile spasms by the FDA and has been granted E.U. Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for the treatment of West syndrome by the European Commission.  In addition, Catalyst is developing a generic version of Sabril® (vigabatrin).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2016 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Investor Contact
Brian Korb
The Trout Group LLC
(646) 378-2923
[email protected]

Company Contact
Patrick J. McEnany
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Chief Executive Officer
(305) 420-3200
[email protected]

Media Contact
David Schull
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4271
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS I
02:05pCatalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Result..
GL
03/02CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Its Continuing Support for Rare Disease Day..
AQ
02/28Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Its Continuing Support for Rare Disease Da..
GL
02/14CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Plans to Resubmit New Drug Application for ..
AQ
02/13CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Plans to Resubmit New Drug Application for ..
AQ
02/12CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASD : CPRX) Files An 8-K Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/12CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
02/12Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Resubmit New Drug Application for..
GL
02/07Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/08CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Akebia Update, Rexahn Data, Concert Commences Enrollme.. 
02/13Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Presents At BIO CEO & Investor Conference - Sl.. 
02/12Catalyst Bio on track to resubmit Firdapse NDA next month 
02/10STOCKS TO WATCH : Digging For Gems In The Shakeout 
02/09Key events next week - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -18,8 M
Net income 2017 -18,7 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 38,4x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS I
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals I Technical Analysis Chart | CPRX | US14888U1016 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,19 $
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. McEnany Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven R. Miller Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Alicia Grande Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Gary Ingenito Chief Medical Officer & Head-Regulatory Affairs
Philip H. Coelho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC-15.86%279
GILEAD SCIENCES9.84%104 784
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.59%43 205
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-11.18%35 929
GENMAB21.77%12 736
BIOVERATIV INC94.21%11 331
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.