Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catchmark Timber Trust Inc    CTT

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC (CTT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Catchmark Timber Trust : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:06pm CET

ATLANTA, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CatchMark) today has priced its upsized underwritten offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $12.60 per share.  The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 4,500,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Class A common stock in the offering solely to cover overallotments, if any.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.)

Raymond James, Citigroup, Stifel, and RBC Capital Markets are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A copy of the final prospectus supplement for the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone: (800) 248-8863, email: [email protected]; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, telephone: (855) 300-7136, email: [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Three World Financial Center, 200 Vesey Street, 8th floor, New York, New York 10281, Attention: Equity Syndicate or by calling toll free at (877) 822-4089.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CatchMark

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 520,800 acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

*As of December 31, 2017

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catchmark-announces-pricing-of-public-offering-of-class-a-common-stock-300613821.html

SOURCE CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC
02:06pCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common ..
PR
10:05aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. (NYSE : CTT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
03/13CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
03/13CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common S..
PR
03/08CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Elects Former CoBank President Mary E. McBride to Board..
AQ
03/02CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/01CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/28CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. (NYSE : CTT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or..
AQ
02/28CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
02/28CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Elects Former CoBank President Mary E. McBride to Board..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Catchmark Timber Trust's (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on Q1 2015 Results - Earnings .. 
2015CatchMark declares $0.125 dividend 
2015CatchMark reports Q1 results 
2015CatchMark Timber Trust's (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings .. 
2015CatchMark reports Q4 results 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.