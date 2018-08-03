Log in
CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC (CTT)
Catchmark Timber Trust Inc : CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Class A (NYSE: CTT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CFA2AB3726AC7.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98,5 M
EBIT 2018 -0,25 M
Net income 2018 -137 M
Debt 2018 48,6 M
Yield 2018 4,41%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,69x
EV / Sales 2019 6,06x
Capitalization 610 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Barag President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willis J. Potts Chairman
Brian M. Davis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Donald S. Moss Independent Director
Henry G. Zigtema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC-5.86%610
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.88%66 324
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP0.48%46 269
PUBLIC STORAGE0.58%37 891
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY-3.37%25 791
WELLTOWER INC-0.94%23 420
