CATERPILLAR INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Caterpillar, Inc. - CAT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:
CAT).
On March 2, 2017, multiple federal law enforcement agencies executed
search warrants in a raid of Caterpillar’s offices, which the Company
stated was related to “export filings” for its Swiss subsidiary. Media
reports alleged that the raids were “related to potential crimes,
including ‘failure to file or submitting false electronic export
information’ and ‘false and misleading financial reports and
statements’” and that a report commissioned by the federal government
accused Caterpillar of tax and accounting fraud, avoiding federal income
taxes on billions of dollars of offshore money, to boost its stock price.
Thereafter, Caterpillar and certain of its executives were sued in a
securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws, which is ongoing. On October 10, 2017, the Company
filed a motion to dismiss the suit, which is presently under
consideration by the court.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Caterpillar’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Caterpillar’s shareholders
or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
