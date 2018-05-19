Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar    CAT

CATERPILLAR (CAT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CATERPILLAR INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Caterpillar, Inc. - CAT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

On March 2, 2017, multiple federal law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in a raid of Caterpillar’s offices, which the Company stated was related to “export filings” for its Swiss subsidiary. Media reports alleged that the raids were “related to potential crimes, including ‘failure to file or submitting false electronic export information’ and ‘false and misleading financial reports and statements’” and that a report commissioned by the federal government accused Caterpillar of tax and accounting fraud, avoiding federal income taxes on billions of dollars of offshore money, to boost its stock price.

Thereafter, Caterpillar and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing. On October 10, 2017, the Company filed a motion to dismiss the suit, which is presently under consideration by the court.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Caterpillar’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Caterpillar’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-time holder of Caterpillar shares, and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cat/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERPILLAR
04:51aCATERPILLAR INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/18CATERPILLAR : Founders Honored by ARTBA Transportation Development Foundation
AQ
05/18CATERPILLAR : stolen from construction company
AQ
05/17CATERPILLAR : Mv fred lee major engines overhaul
AQ
05/17CATERPILLAR : Acquisition expands central Illinois Caterpillar dealer north and ..
AQ
05/16CATERPILLAR : Vision Behind Cat Next Generation Excavators
AQ
05/16CATERPILLAR : donates nearly half a million dollars to Victoria
AQ
05/15CATERPILLAR : 7N-9946 Caterpillar radiator rebuild for Grand Tet
AQ
05/14CATERPILLAR : and Al-Bahar ready to commission its first solar project installat..
AQ
05/14CATERPILLAR : Repairing of Cracked Portion of Two Nos.Cylinder Heads (One No eac..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/17Successful Trade Negotiations With China Could Be Quite Rewarding 
05/15The Real Significance Of Caterpillar's 'High Watermark' Comment 
05/11Commodities Take Over Market Leadership 
05/11UNITED RENTALS : Free Cash Flow Play 
05/11Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +28% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 582 M
EBIT 2018 8 391 M
Net income 2018 6 073 M
Debt 2018 24 779 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 15,15
P/E ratio 2019 13,60
EV / Sales 2018 2,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 91 899 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | CAT | US1491231015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 172 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Independent Chairman
Joseph E. Creed Chief Financial Officer & VP-Duties
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR-3.17%91 899
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-4.52%10 481
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 892
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 008
TADANO LTD.-15.04%1 890
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 868
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.