Caterpillar : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases -- 3rd Update

By Austen Hufford

Caterpillar Inc. raised its profit outlook for the year as higher prices and strong machinery sales in a buoyant global economy made up for increased raw material costs related to tariffs.

The world's largest maker of heavy equipment for mining, construction and energy companies on Monday said that second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.

Caterpillar's shares climbed in afternoon trade, as the company also disclosed a $10 billion share buyback program.

Still, Caterpillar said it expects tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on some metal and component imports to increase its material costs by $100 million to $200 million in the rest of this year.

Caterpillar said it expects to offset much of the cost through a previously announced midyear price increase. Other manufacturers have also said they are passing on higher costs by raising prices.

Caterpillar's freight costs also increased as it ramped up production. A shortage of trucks and truck drivers and increased fuel costs have pushed up shipping rates for many companies this year.

Caterpillar spooked investors in April when it called its first quarter a "high-water mark" for the year. Executives later said they were referring to margins, not sales or profit. On Monday, Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings of $2.97 a share in its second quarter, above both the first-quarter results of $2.82 and analyst expectations of $2.73.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based company said sales of its excavators, bulldozers and other equipment rose 25% to $13.28 billion in its second quarter, driven by strong demand from oil, gas and mining customers, as well as construction companies in China.

An adjusted profit metric increased as rising material and freight costs were offset by volume and pricing gains.

Caterpillar said it now expects adjusted earnings per share this year to be between $11 and $12, up from $10.25 to $11.25 previously. Caterpillar said that improved outlook didn't take into account the potential for trade barriers to be raised further. Caterpillar sells its machinery in more than 190 countries.

Total sales, including revenue from the company's financial products, rose 24% to $14.01 billion.

Overall, the company reported a second-quarter profit of $1.71 billion, or $2.82 a share, up from $802 million, or $1.35 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast $13.88 billion in sales.

Caterpillar's new share buyback program is slated to begin next year. The company's current plan, which expires this year, had $4.5 billion left of an original $10 billion in planned repurchases. Caterpillar repurchased $750 million worth of shares in the second quarter.

The company's full-time workforce grew to 101,600 employees at the end of June, up from 94,800 a year ago, on increased production.

Write to Austen Hufford at [email protected]