Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar    CAT

CATERPILLAR (CAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Caterpillar : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 07:39pm CEST

By Austen Hufford

Caterpillar Inc. raised its profit outlook for the year as higher prices and strong machinery sales in a buoyant global economy made up for increased raw material costs related to tariffs.

The world's largest maker of heavy equipment for mining, construction and energy companies on Monday said that second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.

Caterpillar's shares climbed in afternoon trade, as the company also disclosed a $10 billion share buyback program.

Still, Caterpillar said it expects tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on some metal and component imports to increase its material costs by $100 million to $200 million in the rest of this year.

Caterpillar said it expects to offset much of the cost through a previously announced midyear price increase. Other manufacturers have also said they are passing on higher costs by raising prices.

Caterpillar's freight costs also increased as it ramped up production. A shortage of trucks and truck drivers and increased fuel costs have pushed up shipping rates for many companies this year.

Caterpillar spooked investors in April when it called its first quarter a "high-water mark" for the year. Executives later said they were referring to margins, not sales or profit. On Monday, Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings of $2.97 a share in its second quarter, above both the first-quarter results of $2.82 and analyst expectations of $2.73.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based company said sales of its excavators, bulldozers and other equipment rose 25% to $13.28 billion in its second quarter, driven by strong demand from oil, gas and mining customers, as well as construction companies in China.

An adjusted profit metric increased as rising material and freight costs were offset by volume and pricing gains.

Caterpillar said it now expects adjusted earnings per share this year to be between $11 and $12, up from $10.25 to $11.25 previously. Caterpillar said that improved outlook didn't take into account the potential for trade barriers to be raised further. Caterpillar sells its machinery in more than 190 countries.

Total sales, including revenue from the company's financial products, rose 24% to $14.01 billion.

Overall, the company reported a second-quarter profit of $1.71 billion, or $2.82 a share, up from $802 million, or $1.35 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast $13.88 billion in sales.

Caterpillar's new share buyback program is slated to begin next year. The company's current plan, which expires this year, had $4.5 billion left of an original $10 billion in planned repurchases. Caterpillar repurchased $750 million worth of shares in the second quarter.

The company's full-time workforce grew to 101,600 employees at the end of June, up from 94,800 a year ago, on increased production.

Write to Austen Hufford at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERPILLAR
07:39pCATERPILLAR : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:57pCATERPILLAR : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:52pCaterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates
RE
04:48pCATERPILLAR : reports record second quarter profit, raises outlook again for 201..
AQ
04:44pCATERPILLAR : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases -- Update
DJ
03:47pCATERPILLAR : CAT shares vault on Q2 beat
AQ
03:07pCATERPILLAR : Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:53pCATERPILLAR : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Costs
DJ
02:30pCATERPILLAR : has a big second quarter, raises outlook again
AQ
02:14pCATERPILLAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:18aCaterpillar Beats On Earnings, Remains Below Its Annual Pivot 
10:20a50 Top Industrial WallStars By Yield And By Price Targets For July 
07:42aCaterpillar +3% on big beat, outlook boost 
07:32aCaterpillar beats by $0.23, misses on revenue 
07/29Notable earnings before Monday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 646 M
EBIT 2018 8 415 M
Net income 2018 6 043 M
Debt 2018 25 460 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 13,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,55
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 85 256 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 170 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Independent Chairman
Joseph E. Creed Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR-9.52%85 256
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-1.10%10 194
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 490
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 890
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 879
TADANO LTD.-22.72%1 713
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.