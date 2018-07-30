Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar    CAT

CATERPILLAR (CAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:52pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Caterpillar equipment at a retail site in San Diego California

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Monday raised its full-year profit outlook after earnings in the second quarter nearly doubled, beating market expectations, helped by global demand for its equipment.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company now expects adjusted profit per share to be in a range of $11 to $12 in 2018, compared with $10.25 to $11.25 projected earlier.

The second increase to the profit outlook in the past two quarters helped allay investors' concerns about the health of the global economy amid increasing trade frictions and pressure on costs. But the stock gave up early gains on worries that earnings might be approaching their peak.

"We are just stuck in this backdrop of 'is this cycle getting toward the higher end?' And if it is, you don't want to own these cyclical stocks near the peak of the cycle," said Stephen Volkmann, an analyst with Jefferies.

"Unfortunately, you can see good quarters get sold in that type of sentiment," he said, adding that profit margins in the quarter were near the high end of the company's own targets.

Those concerns have been weighing on the company's stock since April, fuelled in part by Caterpillar's comments that its first-quarter performance was the "high-water mark" for the year.

Caterpillar's shares were last up about 0.4 percent at $143.10. The stock has lost about 18 percent since January and last month fell to its lowest level since late October before recovering modestly.

Monday's results, however, showed that a strong global economy, which is having its best run since 2011, is helping manufacturers like Caterpillar book more orders and deliver higher profits despite growing cost pressures.

For example, the company said demand for oil and gas and mining machines is so strong that it was taking orders for delivery well into 2019. At the end of the second quarter, its order backlog was $17.7 billion, up about $200 million from the first quarter.

It saw positive pricing in all of its principal business segments except construction industries.

This is in contrast to companies such as Ford Motor Co and Harley-Davidson Inc, which are battling weak demand and do not enjoy the same pricing power to offset increased input costs.

Caterpillar, which serves as a bellwether for global economic activity, said tariffs could inflate material costs in the second half of the year by up to $200 million. It also expects supply chain challenges to continue to pressure freight costs.

However, it expects to take higher costs in its stride through the price increases it carried out on July 1 and through cost discipline.

In resource industries, higher commodity prices and strong global growth have helped improve the finances of mining customers, underpinning replacement demand and mine expansions.

In Caterpillar's energy & transportation division, robust oil prices are supporting demand for well-servicing and gas compression applications in North America.

In the Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for nearly a quarter of company revenues, equipment sales were up 39 percent from a year ago, helped by increased construction activity and infrastructure investment in China.

Caterpillar reported an adjusted profit of $2.97 a share in the second quarter, compared with $1.49 a share last year. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.73 a share.

The company repurchased $750 million of shares in the second quarter and announced an up to $10-billion buyback authorization from January 2019.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

Stocks treated in this article : Caterpillar, Ford Motor Company, Harley-Davidson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR 0.32% 143.05 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.76% 10.01 Delayed Quote.-20.82%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON 0.38% 44.45 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERPILLAR
04:52pCaterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates
RE
04:48pCATERPILLAR : reports record second quarter profit, raises outlook again for 201..
AQ
04:44pCATERPILLAR : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases -- Update
DJ
03:47pCATERPILLAR : CAT shares vault on Q2 beat
AQ
03:07pCATERPILLAR : Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:53pCATERPILLAR : Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Costs
DJ
02:30pCATERPILLAR : has a big second quarter, raises outlook again
AQ
02:14pCATERPILLAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:07pCATERPILLAR : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results
PU
02:04pCATERPILLAR INC. (NYSE : CAT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial C..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:20a50 Top Industrial WallStars By Yield And By Price Targets For July 
07:42aCaterpillar +3% on big beat, outlook boost 
07:32aCaterpillar beats by $0.23, misses on revenue 
07/29Notable earnings before Monday?s open 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 646 M
EBIT 2018 8 415 M
Net income 2018 6 043 M
Debt 2018 25 460 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 13,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,55
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 85 256 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 170 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Independent Chairman
Joseph E. Creed Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR-9.52%85 256
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-1.10%10 194
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 490
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 890
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 879
TADANO LTD.-22.72%1 713
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.