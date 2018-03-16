Log in
CATERPILLAR (CAT)
Caterpillar : says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions

03/16/2018 | 04:52pm CET
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand next to caterpillar equipment as they visit a

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it will close two facilities and is contemplating the closure of its engine manufacturing plant in Illinois, which could potentially result in about 880 job losses.

The restructuring, part of the heavy equipment maker's overall strategy to boost profitability and make itself better able to manage business cycles, will affect its work tools facility in Waco, Texas, and its demonstration center in Panama, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The work at the Texas facility will be shifted to Wamego, Kansas, affecting 200 regular and contract positions, she said.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 50 893 M
EBIT 2018 7 249 M
Net income 2018 4 918 M
Debt 2018 24 926 M
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 18,17
P/E ratio 2019 15,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 91 162 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | CAT | US1491231015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Independent Chairman
Randall B. Gonzales Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR-3.20%91 162
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-9.04%10 065
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 915
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 076
TADANO LTD.-15.26%1 974
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 736
