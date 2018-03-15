Log in
Investors flock to safe-haven bonds; stocks end mixed

03/15/2018 | 10:14pm CET
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged slightly lower on Thursday, in its first four-day losing streak of 2018, while global political tensions kept demand high for safe-haven government bonds on both sides of the Atlantic.

It was a choppy day overall for stocks, with MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shedding 0.07 percent.

European indexes closed in the black. The S&P was modestly higher until a late-afternoon report that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organization, which President Donald Trump ran with his family before entering the White House.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 115.54 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,873.66, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 2.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,747.33, and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 15.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,481.74.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> rose 0.53 percent.

Concerns about moves by Trump viewed as protectionist, including his seeking to impose duties of up to $60 billion on Chinese imports, had pressured equities this week, particularly shares of manufacturers.

Before the disclosure of the Mueller subpoena, those concerns showed signs of easing after Peter Navarro, Trump's top adviser on international economic exchanges, said on CNBC that the tariffs would not necessarily provoke a trade war.

That helped buoy companies like heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc, which rose 1.3 percent, while S&P's industrial index rose 0.4 percent.

In Europe, a strong showing by insurance companies like Munich Re (>> Muenchener Rueckversicherung) and Generali (>> Assicurazioni Generali), both up more than 2.5 percent, offset political concerns over creeping far-right influence in Italy and growing tensions between Russia and the U.K..

The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of six other currencies. The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.47 percent, with the euro <EUR=> up 0.01 percent to $1.2305.

But the dollar remained down against the safe-haven Japanese yen, a sign investors remain concerned about political and economic instability.

Bond yields, too, reflected an increased appetite for government assets viewed as less risky.

Many yields in the euro zone fell to their lowest levels since late January, pushed down by both political uncertainty and expectations for a slow exit from the European Central Bank's stimulus.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to 0.57 percent, its lowest level in seven weeks. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields also fell to their lowest levels since January.

"It's the backdrop that's leading yields to drop, with ... concerns from investors about the U.S. trade war and Trump rebuilding his cabinet, as well as political reports from Italy about populist party negotiation," said ING rates strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve continued to flatten, with the spread between the 2- and 10-year yields shrinking to 53.40 basis points, a fourth straight day of contraction, reapproaching the decade low hit in January.

The spread between 5- and 30-year yields was down to 43.70 basis points, also approaching decade lows hit in early February.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.8262 percent, from 2.817 percent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last /32 in price to yield 3.0576 percent, from 3.058 percent on Thursday.

Oil prices edged higher in choppy trade. U.S. crude <CLcv1> rose 0.38 percent to $61.19 per barrel and Brent <LCOcv1> was last at $65.05, up 0.25 percent on the day.

(Additional reporting by Fanny Potkin and Kate Duguid; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)

By Nick Brown
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M 0.67% 235.87 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 2.51% 15.7 End-of-day quote.0.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 24873.66 Delayed Quote.0.16%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.63% 14.36 Delayed Quote.-18.22%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG 2.78% 186.95 Delayed Quote.0.64%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 7030.9697 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.20% 7481.7415 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.3.43%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.25% 89.92 End-of-day quote.-2.11%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 50 893 M
EBIT 2018 7 249 M
Net income 2018 4 918 M
Debt 2018 24 926 M
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 18,17
P/E ratio 2019 15,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 91 162 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | CAT | US1491231015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Independent Chairman
Randall B. Gonzales Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR-2.47%91 162
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-9.04%10 065
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 915
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 076
TADANO LTD.-14.94%1 974
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 736
