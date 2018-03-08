Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar    CAT

CATERPILLAR (CAT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 12:57am CET
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand next to caterpillar equipment as they visit a

CHICAGO (Reuters) - When Donald Trump became president last year he vowed to make American manufacturing giants, such as Harley-Davidson (>> Harley-Davidson) and Caterpillar (>> Caterpillar) great again. But a year later, the two companies stand to take a hit from his policies.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - When Donald Trump became president last year he vowed to make American manufacturing giants, such as Harley-Davidson and Caterpillar great again. But a year later, the two companies stand to take a hit from his policies.

Trump's plan to impose import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum to protect U.S. producers have left consumers of the metals worried that the higher tariffs will inflate their costs and make them less competitive in exports markets.

Take Harley-Davidson. Struggling to overcome the slump in U.S. demand, the company is aiming to boost sales of its iconic motorcycles overseas to 50 percent of its total annual volume from 39 percent currently.

But the new tariffs, which the White House has said Trump will authorize by the end of the week, could place the company in the middle of a trade war, with the European Commission threatening to slap duties on Harley's motorcycles.

European business accounted for about 19 percent of Harley's motorcycle sales last year. Harley and Caterpillar shares slumped on Wednesday as it appeared Trump would move forward with tariffs.

"We support free and fair trade," Harley said this week. "Import tariffs on steel and aluminum will drive up costs for all products made with these raw materials, regardless of their origin."

The proposed tariffs are putting steel suppliers at odds with their customers. William Hickey, whose company Lapham-Hickey Steel supplies to both Caterpillar and its U.S. competitor, Deere & Co (>> Deere & Company), supports Trump's tariffs and said they should be applied without any exception or exemption.

"Chinese imports are killing the domestic producers," he said. "In fact, the volume of steel produced in the U.S. dwarfs in comparison to the imports from China."

But the manufacturers' fears are supported by the Thomson Reuters Global Industrial Index <.TRXFLDGLPUIND>, which has fallen about 2.0 percent since the end of last month.

CAT'S EXPORT RISK

In Caterpillar's case, more than half of its machines are sold outside the United States. The proposed tariffs would not only increase imported steel prices, but also domestic steel prices, putting the company at a disadvantage against its non-U.S. competitors, Caterpillar's director of investor relations, Amy Campbell, said.

Dennis Slater, president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), said he fears that tit-for-tat retaliatory policies also could hit U.S. farm exports, exacerbating the troubles of farm equipment makers, which have been battling weak domestic demand for the past four years.

The AEM represents both Caterpillar and Deere. Slater said domestic steel prices have been on the rise for a while in anticipation of the tariff increases.

Caterpillar's supply costs rose at their fastest pace in at least four quarters in the three months ended December. The annual increase in Deere's costs in the latest quarter was the steepest in at least five quarters.

Caterpillar said it was still assessing what impact the tariff hike would have on its supply costs.

In the meantime, it has been using long-term supply contracts to give itself cushion against rising prices. The contracts can shield it from higher costs for at most two quarters, Campbell said.

"We are seeing some material cost increases," she said. "The news last week (has) put some more pressure on material cost."

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Peter Szekely)

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

Stocks treated in this article : Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Harley-Davidson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY -0.38% 157.9 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON -0.97% 43.9 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERPILLAR
12:57aU.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs
RE
03/07Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs
RE
03/07Caterpillar and Dollar Tree sink while H&R Block rallies
AQ
03/07MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stock indexes struggle to a mixed finish
AQ
03/07CATERPILLAR : Trade worries sink stocks as Trump economic adviser departs
AQ
03/07MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks open lower after Cohn departure
AQ
03/06Texada to Deploy Software at Toromont's Hewitt Equipment and Announces Rental..
AQ
03/05CATERPILLAR : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Caterpillar Inc. and ..
AC
03/05CATERPILLAR : to Participate in Evercore ISI Conference on March 6; Webcast Avai..
AQ
03/05Caterpillar drives sales on China's new Silk Road
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07Jefferies talks tariff impacts on machinery stocks 
03/06Caterpillar (CAT) Management Presents at Evercore ISI Industrial Conference 
03/05Manitowoc could be big loser from Trump?s steel tariffs, J.P. Morgan says 
03/05Caterpillar drives 'Belt and Road' sales 
03/05Lanny's February Dividend Income Summary 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 50 893 M
EBIT 2018 7 249 M
Net income 2018 4 918 M
Debt 2018 24 926 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 18,32
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capitalization 91 885 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | CAT | US1491231015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Independent Chairman
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR-4.10%91 885
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-10.47%10 248
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 934
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 017
TADANO LTD.-19.46%1 905
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 705
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.