Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cavco Industries, Inc.    CVCO

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cavco Industries : Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:47am CEST

N e w s Rele ase

For additional information, contact:

Dan Urness

CFO and Treasurer [email protected]

Phone: 602-256-6263

On the Internet: www.cavco.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and

Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Monday, August 6, 2018 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Date: August 7, 2018

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Listen via Internet: https://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link.

Click here to schedule this webcast into MS-Outlook calendar (click open when prompted):

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle and Lexington Homes. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco's mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer, a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance primarily to owners of manufactured homes.

Disclaimer

Cavco Industries Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 23:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:47aCAVCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference..
PU
01:41aWEBCAST ALERT : Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earni..
GL
06/22FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : Toll Brothers' Delivered Highest Second Qua..
AC
05/31CAVCO INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/29CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/29CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quart..
GL
05/29CAVCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/29CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AQ
05/29Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
GL
05/23CAVCO INDUSTRIES : Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Confer..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/28Growth Leaders In Consumer Discretionary 
06/30BY THE NUMBERS : Consistent Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamental Momentum 
05/30Cavco Industries' (CVCO) CEO Joe Stegmayer on F4Q 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/30Cavco Industries up 8% on estimate beat 
05/30HOMEBUILDERS : Rising Rates Crash The Party 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 939 M
EBIT 2019 79,8 M
Net income 2019 61,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,83
P/E ratio 2020 25,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,92x
Capitalization 1 964 M
Chart CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cavco Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 231 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph H. Stegmayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel L. Urness Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jack B. Hanna Independent Director
Steven G. Bunger Independent Director
William C. Boor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.36.83%1 964
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-9.03%24 334
LENNAR CORPORATION-16.94%16 964
D.R. HORTON-14.04%16 546
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-8.32%11 792
NVR, INC.-19.99%10 307
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.