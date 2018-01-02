Log in
CAZALY RESOURCES LIMITED
Cazaly Resources : Further High Cobalt Grades

01/02/2018 | 02:29am CET

FURTHER HIGH COBALT GRADES
RETURNED FROM BUNGONIA PROJECT, NSW

• Further high grade cobalt in rock chip samples to 1.68% Co with an overall average of 0.50% Co
• 3 New Prospects discovered highlighting the potential of the region
• High grade mineralisation mapped for over 700m at the Avanti Prospect
• Untested primary basement mineralisation discovered in two areas 5km apart grading up to 0.15% Co

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, 'Cazaly' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce further results from reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling at its Bungonia Cobalt project in New South Wales. A second round of results further highlights the significant high grade cobalt mineralisation within the Project, with the potential for the region further enhanced by the number of new sites discovered and the identification of new basement style mineralisation.

click here to view announcement

Cazaly Resources Limited published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 01:29:03 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Nathan Bruce McMahon Joint Managing Director & Director
Clive Bruce Jones Joint Managing Director & Director
Terry Gardiner Non-Executive Director
Mike James Robbins Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAZALY RESOURCES LIMITED-10.34%0
NEWMONT MINING CORP10.13%20 005
BARRICK GOLD CORP0.00%16 844
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 297
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.69%13 666
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD0.00%10 763
