Cazaly Resources : Further High Cobalt Grades

FURTHER HIGH COBALT GRADES

RETURNED FROM BUNGONIA PROJECT, NSW

• Further high grade cobalt in rock chip samples to 1.68% Co with an overall average of 0.50% Co

• 3 New Prospects discovered highlighting the potential of the region

• High grade mineralisation mapped for over 700m at the Avanti Prospect

• Untested primary basement mineralisation discovered in two areas 5km apart grading up to 0.15% Co

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, 'Cazaly' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce further results from reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling at its Bungonia Cobalt project in New South Wales. A second round of results further highlights the significant high grade cobalt mineralisation within the Project, with the potential for the region further enhanced by the number of new sites discovered and the identification of new basement style mineralisation.

click here to view announcement