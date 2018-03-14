Log in
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. (CBL)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL)

03/14/2018 | 11:16pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased CBL & Associates stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 882 M
EBIT 2018 282 M
Net income 2018 38,5 M
Debt 2018 4 243 M
Yield 2018 17,3%
P/E ratio 2018 31,20
P/E ratio 2019 70,91
EV / Sales 2018 5,72x
EV / Sales 2019 5,84x
Capitalization 801 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Propertie Technical Analysis Chart | CBL | US1248301004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Augustus N. Stephas Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-18.20%801
EQUINIX INC-10.55%32 121
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-9.38%23 555
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-7.23%21 469
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 954
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-10.12%14 624
