Cboe Global Markets : Announces Changes in Boards of Its U.S. Securities Exchanges

12/28/2017 | 11:22pm CET

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced changes in the membership of the boards of its six U.S. securities exchanges:  Cboe BZX Exchange, Cboe BYX Exchange, Cboe EDGA Exchange, Cboe EDGX Exchange, Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe C2 Options Exchange.  As a result of the changes, Cboe's six U.S. securities exchanges will have the same six directors as of January 1, 2018. 

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

Directors Matthew Billings, Senior Vice President at Scottrade, Inc., Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, Chairman of The Collectors Fund and Chairman and CEO of C2FO, and Joseph Mecane, Head of Execution Services at Citadel, will resign from the boards of Cboe BZX Exchange, Cboe BYX Exchange, Cboe EDGA Exchange and Cboe EDGX Exchange effective upon the close of business on December 31, 2017.

The current directors of the Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe C2 Options Exchange boards, with the exception of Cboe Global Markets Chairman and CEO Ed Tilly, will also resign from the Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe C2 Options Exchange boards, but will remain directors on the Cboe Global Markets board.  

New board members Bruce Andrews, Chairman of Cboe's Business Conduct Committee and a former Cboe Options Market-Maker, and Kevin Murphy, former Managing Director of Citigroup, will join Mr. Tilly and the three remaining current exchange directors, David Roscoe, Jill Sommers and Scott Wagner, in serving as directors of all six Cboe U.S. securities exchange boards going forward.

"On behalf of Cboe, I would like to thank Matt Billings, Sandy Kemper and Joe Mecane for their outstanding service to our U.S. exchange boards.  Each contributed to the growth of our exchanges, and we are grateful to them for their leadership, guidance and dedication," Mr. Tilly said.

"We welcome incoming board members Bruce Andrews and Kevin Murphy," Mr. Tilly added. "Each brings unique insight and industry experience to our boards, and I am confident our exchanges will benefit from their expertise." 

Cboe Global Markets, formerly CBOE Holdings, Inc., completed its acquisition of Bats Global Markets earlier this year, on February 28, 2017.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global FX and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact



Hannah Randall

Suzanne Cosgrove

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8809

+1-312-786-7123

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]





CBOE-C

Cboe®, VIX® and Cboe Volatility Index® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-announces-changes-in-boards-of-its-us-securities-exchanges-300575940.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2017
