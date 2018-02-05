Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cboe : Europe Equities Reports January Volume and Activity

02/05/2018 | 10:20am CET

Cboe Europe Equities Reports January Volume and Activity- Record month for Cboe Periodic Auctions and Cboe LIS as MiFID II solutions see swift uptake with more than €11 billion traded on the two platforms in January- Cboe Periodic Auctions book reports average daily notional value traded (ADNV) of €296 million in January, up 885.3% over Q4 2017 ADNV- Cboe LIS reports record ADNV of €205 million in January, up 46.9% over Q4 2017 ADNV- More than 70 buy-side firms now trade reporting through Cboe's Approved Publication Arrangement (APA)

LONDON - 5 February 2018 - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced volume and highlights for Cboe Europe Equities for January 2018, summarising the first month of equities trading under MiFID II.

Click here to view the full press release.

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:19:08 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 996 M
EBIT 2017 553 M
Net income 2017 244 M
Finance 2017 147 M
Yield 2017 0,78%
P/E ratio 2017 55,07
P/E ratio 2018 35,30
EV / Sales 2017 15,2x
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
Capitalization 15 277 M
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Concannon President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James R. Boris Lead Independent Director
