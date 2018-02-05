Cboe Europe Equities Reports January Volume and Activity- Record month for Cboe Periodic Auctions and Cboe LIS as MiFID II solutions see swift uptake with more than €11 billion traded on the two platforms in January- Cboe Periodic Auctions book reports average daily notional value traded (ADNV) of €296 million in January, up 885.3% over Q4 2017 ADNV- Cboe LIS reports record ADNV of €205 million in January, up 46.9% over Q4 2017 ADNV- More than 70 buy-side firms now trade reporting through Cboe's Approved Publication Arrangement (APA)

LONDON - 5 February 2018 - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced volume and highlights for Cboe Europe Equities for January 2018, summarising the first month of equities trading under MiFID II.

Click here to view the full press release.