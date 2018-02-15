Cboe : Global Markets Declares First-Quarter 2018 Dividend

Log in
02/15/2018 | 11:53pm CET

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2018. The first-quarter 2018 dividend is payable on March 16, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact



Suzanne Cosgrove

Hannah Randall

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8809

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]





CBOE-D
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-declares-first-quarter-2018-dividend-300599876.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
