Cboe : Global Markets Declares First-Quarter 2018 Dividend

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2018. The first-quarter 2018 dividend is payable on March 16, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2018.

